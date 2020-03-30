You are the owner of this article.
Home schooled by a 2nd-grader

  • By Matthew Hensley
Annaelise

Annaelise tries to teach her would-be teacher what she's supposed to learn.

CLINTON — I'm not sure if you know this, but your child's teacher is endowed with near-endless patience.

This is something I have long suspected, and now I have confirmation.

Since our governor has shuttered schools and Annaelise has been a home taught second-grader, I've been lucky. My wonderful, loving wife has acted as lead teacher at home while juggling her own work responsibilities.

One day last week, Tonja had to venture out into the world and go to her own place of work to do some tasks she can't do from afar. That left me in charge of educating the little one.

Easy, right?

Nope.

There was anger. There was yelling. There were tears. Annaelise probably had some emotions, too.

Most of all, there were questions. How do you do place value addition? What is Minecraft and how is it different from Legos? Annaelise tried to explain them, but I still don't think I understand.

I was thankful when Tonja made it home after what seemed a like long school week. It wasn't quite eight hours.

If you haven't told your kid's teacher you love them and they're great, take some time to do that now. From a safe distance.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

