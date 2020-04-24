Here's to bidding coronavirus adieu. Cheers, folks!

Don't judge. It was advice given by experts who know what this social/physical distancing will do to people who are typically social creatures.
A few weeks back, I launched a weekly happy hour with the newsroom. From the start I said no adult beverages required; that wasn't the point. We get together via Microsoft Team about 7 p.m. each Thursday to unwind and try like hell to forget about work. Some things never change. We still wind up talking about work, but that's OK.
I also joined a Virtual Happy Hour set up by a former school mate back on Eastern Shore of Virginia. Now that one is a bit more serious. This Facebook group pretty much requires an adult beverage to become a member. It's a Facebook version of a speakeasy. There's no communication aside from the requirement to post a picture of your cocktail de jour with a comment. Some are more elaborate, the stuff that inspires paintings. Others are fairly basic beer-in-hand pics. A few of the more rowdy members have posted videos. I wish they wouldn't.
But are they in for a surprise tonight. I have been inspired by our president to whip up a new concoction that is all but guaranteed to cure me from or prevent me from getting the dreaded coronavirus. Surely, if I can get others to join in, this will expedite our ability to quit doing virtual social gatherings.
I'm still experimenting and think some bitters, perhaps cherry flavored, might make this a little more palatable. I'm heading out to Harbor Freight, Lowe's or wherever I can find a miniature UV light that will go down as easy as a good martini olive for extra measure in warding off the coronavirus.
Cheers!