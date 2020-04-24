You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Here's to bidding coronavirus adieu. Cheers, folks!

  • By Richard Whiting
HH

Raise a glass and say farewell to those dreaded COVID Days, courtesy of The Donald.

Don't judge. It was advice given by experts who know what this social/physical distancing will do to people who are typically social creatures.

A few weeks back, I launched a weekly happy hour with the newsroom. From the start I said no adult beverages required; that wasn't the point. We get together via Microsoft Team about 7 p.m. each Thursday to unwind and try like hell to forget about work. Some things never change. We still wind up talking about work, but that's OK.

I also joined a Virtual Happy Hour set up by a former school mate back on Eastern Shore of Virginia. Now that one is a bit more serious. This Facebook group pretty much requires an adult beverage to become a member. It's a Facebook version of a speakeasy. There's no communication aside from the requirement to post a picture of your cocktail de jour with a comment. Some are more elaborate, the stuff that inspires paintings. Others are fairly basic beer-in-hand pics. A few of the more rowdy members have posted videos. I wish they wouldn't.

But are they in for a surprise tonight. I have been inspired by our president to whip up a new concoction that is all but guaranteed to cure me from or prevent me from getting the dreaded coronavirus. Surely, if I can get others to join in, this will expedite our ability to quit doing virtual social gatherings.

I'm still experimenting and think some bitters, perhaps cherry flavored, might make this a little more palatable. I'm heading out to Harbor Freight, Lowe's or wherever I can find a miniature UV light that will go down as easy as a good martini olive for extra measure in warding off the coronavirus.

Cheers!

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Tax advance loan customers wait longer for stimulus checks

Tax advance loan customers wait longer for stimulus checks

Many Lakelands residents were expecting to see a stimulus check deposited into their bank account on April 15. Some found that direct deposit in their account while others were confused as to why they didn’t receive their check.

SC's coronavirus death toll rises to 150 as cumulative cases near 5,000

SC's coronavirus death toll rises to 150 as cumulative cases near 5,000

State health officials reported 161 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Thursday along with 10 additional deaths. Abbeville and Saluda county each reported an additional case of the virus.

Lakelands schools to remain closed, make plans for the remainder of the school year

Lakelands schools to remain closed, make plans for the remainder of the school year

Short of having students spread out to the point that some would be standing in the corners of the room, there is no way to practice social distancing in a traditional classroom.

+7
Uptown Market reopened Wednesday with drive-thru operation

Uptown Market reopened Wednesday with drive-thru operation

After being closed for two weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Uptown Market in Greenwood opened Wednesday morning with a new concept — drive-thru only.

11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands

11 more COVID-19 cases reported in Lakelands

State health officials said there are six additional cases of COVID-19 in Saluda County, four new cases in Abbeville County and one new case in Greenwood County, part of 160 additional cases reported statewide on Wednesday.

Piedmont Tech freezes tuition for fall semester

Piedmont Tech freezes tuition for fall semester

In an effort to lessen the financial burden of their students during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Piedmont Technical College Area Commission voted to freeze tuition for the fall semester.