You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Governor, can you also open this bridge?

  • By Richard Whiting
bridge

If he can open beaches and retail stores across the state, can Gov. McMaster get our little Mathis Road bridge reopened?

That's the ole Southern style. Southern states have been Rebels ever since — well, ever since the Civil War. Or, if you prefer, the War of Northern Aggression. Whatever moniker you want to give the South, the fact is our states are steeped in a history of standing up to the Feds, thumbing their noses and saying "Hell, no!"

Such was the case yesterday when Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, went beyond President Trump's recommendations for safely opening states back up. Our own Gov. Henry McMaster yesterday announced public beaches are to be reopened, plus he suspended the closure of many retail outlets he had only days ago declared nonessential. And he announced a campaign, branded AccelerateSC, designed to give state residents a one-stop-shop for COVID-19 commerce information.

All these things are taking place with the full knowledge there will be more people testing positive in the days and weeks to come. More positives likely will mean more deaths, but the needs of the many outweigh the needs and lives of the few. And really, at least around here, has it really changed much? Have you seen the masses out shopping at Lowe's and other stores? Maybe the whole "herd immunity" thing will work out. Or, at least, "herd mentality" seems to be the order of the day.

I admit to having to make a run out the other day, but was cautious. On the trip back home I had to check on something, though, and that's the little causeway along Mathis Road, the one that connects Cobb Road travelers on their way to Bruster's, Office Max or Wally World. It's been closed since the summer of 2018. It's been touted as opening soon. It's been closed so long that I think they've had to put fresh signage up to denote the detour.

Sure enough, it remains closed. I was hoping that with more people abiding by the governor's work-or-home order the crews could get back out there and get that thing fixed.

Governor, can you issue another executive order? Please? That the bridge be reopened too? We don't need it for beach access, but we'd sure like it for quicker access to all those retail stores that are opened today.

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Which businesses are nonessential in South Carolina?

Which businesses are nonessential in South Carolina?

In an order shuttering specified nonessential businesses at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 1, 2020, Gov. Henry McMaster listed out a number of business types in three categories: entertainment venues and facilities; recreational and athletic facilities and activities; and close-contact service prov…

+3
The day the music died: Event production specialists have turned to online-streaming support

The day the music died: Event production specialists have turned to online-streaming support

Andy Sykora and son Derrick of Custom Audio & Lighting are involved in event production, often working with musicians and others in setting up lighting, sound and the use of a hydraulic stage.

‘We’re thankful’: Local 3-year-old recovers from COVID-19 diagnosis

‘We’re thankful’: Local 3-year-old recovers from COVID-19 diagnosis

Kyslee Blohm honestly could not believe her 3-year-old daughter, Ella Claire, was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.

Updated
+3
SC gov rolls out plans for post-outbreak economic reopening

SC gov rolls out plans for post-outbreak economic reopening

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's governor is rolling out details of a program that his office says will allow the state's economy to “recover more quickly than any other state's in the country” from the new coronavirus outbreak.

SC sees lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

SC sees lowest number of new COVID-19 cases in nearly a month

State health officials announced 64 new cases of COVID-19 and four additional deaths on Monday. None were in the Lakelands.

Greater Greenwood United Ministry plans Non-Event Fundraiser

The novel coronavirus is causing nonprofits to approach things differently, even fundraising.