End rolls are not for end of times

  • By Richard Whiting
end rolls

Newsprint end rolls, shown here, are sold to customers for various purposes, but also serve as our bathroom paper towels at the Index-Journal. We only hope desperate times do not call for these to hang inside the stalls for other purposes.

For 20-plus years at the Index-Journal, apparently something the late pennywise former controller Richard Jackson started, employees and guests have had to dry their hands with leftover newsprint.

In this business, we have what we call end rolls of newsprint. They are to newspapers what those last three or four sheets of toilet paper are to you at home.

But Jackson did not want them to go to waste. We actually sell the rolls. Some people use them to pack dishes and other breakables when moving, some use them for outdoor tablecloths — great for a crab leg feast, by the way, but only when you can have a large gathering of people in, say, October — and some teachers have used them in art class.

Anyway, in the men's rooms at the I-J, the rolls are set upon a shelf. We guys just tear off a section, dry our hands and toss 'em into the trash can. In the women's rooms, it has become customary to cut the paper into nice-sized squares and place them in — are you ready for this? — old free-standing newspaper racks. Not the ones that take coins, but rather the ones that used the honor system and held a dozen or so papers.

Anyway, the running joke was that while many would prefer the paper towel rolls most of us are accustomed to in our public bathroom visits, at least Richard did not see fit to find a way to use the end rolls of newsprint within the confines of the stalls.

But in what seems a desperate time amid the coronavirus, who knows?

Next: "Toilet Paper, Part II: The Home Experience."

Whiting is executive editor of the Index-Journal. Contact him at rwhiting@indexjournal.com, or follow him on Twitter @IJEDITOR.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

