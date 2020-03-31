Empty nest?

It’s awful quiet around the Index-Journal office these days.
Reporters and editors are working from home, but Bob Simmonds and I — both page designers — along with a few others, are all that’s left in the building.
It’s quite strange. The newsroom is generally abuzz with activity: phones ringing, reporters doing interviews and editors asking questions.
What we are now doing is using Microsoft Teams for virtual meetings. It’s the new normal, and it’s odd but interesting.
It’s possible this pandemic could be unveiling what the newspaper industry will look like in the future. We already rely heavily on social media and other electronic communications. Granted, the in-person stuff is a lot better for our business, but this pandemic has proven we can do our jobs in just about any situation.
I keep my mind on what’s important: Local news is essential, especially at this time. Where else will you find out about what’s happening in your community?
While I like working in a pretty empty newsroom, it is also odd. It doesn’t feel right. I miss the excitement, the interactions and the camaraderie. There’s something special about a newsroom. It’s a hub of fluid activity.
These days it’s very quiet. I work as both a designer and reporter (news and sports), but I’m pretty much focusing on design at this time.
Each day we get a budget of upcoming stories from The Associated Press. The past two days, every story has been related to the new coronavirus. That’s part of the “new normal,” but it sort of saddens me. I’m at least trying to include human-interest stories related to COVID-19. For instance, in today’s paper, I included the following:
- How the virus is impacting grandparents who can’t see their grandchildren
- How schools are coming up with innovative ways to deliver Wi-Fi to students who are forced to do virtual school
- How scientists are answering the call to help
- The worries of seasonal allergy sufferers
I believe we need to hear these personal stories involving humanity — in addition to the hard news stories and raw, scary numbers pertaining to those affected.
Yes, the virus is dominating news coverage, but there are still other stories worth telling, including those not related to the virus. If this is the new normal, we need to learn how to tell everyday stories or people will get weary of all the doom and gloom.
Don’t get me wrong. I believe we must keep the public informed about the virus, but we also must not overlook other features and news. We have the ability to help define what the new normal looks like.
I plan to do my part. I refuse to let the coronavirus determine how I help relay the news. Certainly, I’m not ignoring the importance of virus news; however, I’m going to keep my eyes open for other “slices of life” to relay to readers.