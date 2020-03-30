COVID-19 co-opts playlist

'Cause and effect, chain of events
All of the chaos makes perfect sense
When you're spinning round, things come undone
Welcome to Earth 3rd rock from the Sun
— Joe Diffie, "Third Rock from the Sun"
CLINTON — Like a lot of folks, I tweak my daily song selection to honor a beloved talent when their life comes to an end.
But in this chaotic time, I don't know how to keep up — or even how to avoid awkward pairings.
It just doesn't seem right to listen to country songs about a pickup truck man who is now propped up beside some jukebox in the beyond, followed by someone proclaiming their affection for a genre of much harder music — and that's just from those who succumbed to the new coronavirus.
The disease that doesn't know rich or poor might slowly be silencing a generation of our culture, a reminder of the real peril and the need to take precautions. Please stay safe, stay home if you can and wash your hands.
And let's not forget to hold up John Prine in our thoughts, who as of this writing is in critical condition and requiring a ventilator.
Perhaps the wisest act of all was the Gambler, who knew to fold 'em — natural causes, not COVID-19 — before the nation faced the worst of this pandemic.
He did, after all, just drop in to see what condition his condition was in.