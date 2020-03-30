You are the owner of this article.
COVID-19 co-opts playlist

  • By Matthew Hensley
Picnic performance

Joe Diffie performs before 2,000 people at the 512th Airlift Wing biennial picnic Aug. 6, 2011 at Eagle’s Nest, Dover Air Force Base, Del. The country artist being such such as “Third Rock from the Sun” and “Pickup Man” died of the new coronavirus on Sunday, March 29.

 U.S. Air Force | Capt. Marnee A.C. Losurdo

'Cause and effect, chain of events

All of the chaos makes perfect sense

When you're spinning round, things come undone

Welcome to Earth 3rd rock from the Sun

— Joe Diffie, "Third Rock from the Sun"

CLINTON — Like a lot of folks, I tweak my daily song selection to honor a beloved talent when their life comes to an end.

But in this chaotic time, I don't know how to keep up — or even how to avoid awkward pairings.

It just doesn't seem right to listen to country songs about a pickup truck man who is now propped up beside some jukebox in the beyond, followed by someone proclaiming their affection for a genre of much harder music — and that's just from those who succumbed to the new coronavirus.

The disease that doesn't know rich or poor might slowly be silencing a generation of our culture, a reminder of the real peril and the need to take precautions. Please stay safe, stay home if you can and wash your hands.

And let's not forget to hold up John Prine in our thoughts, who as of this writing is in critical condition and requiring a ventilator.

Perhaps the wisest act of all was the Gambler, who knew to fold 'em — natural causes, not COVID-19 — before the nation faced the worst of this pandemic.

He did, after all, just drop in to see what condition his condition was in.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

