Appreciating the smallest miracles

My colleagues have been blogging about their experiences working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic.
I, and a few others, have been going into the office because of the nature of our jobs.
I carry my camera bag everywhere. It’s really my man purse. My wife jokes that it weighs 50 pounds because I have probably $50 worth of loose change in it — remnants of the dollar bills I use to buy Dr Pepper at work.
I live on Dr Pepper, but that’s another blog.
On Sunday night, I left the newspaper about 9 p.m. Apparently, while getting my car keys out of my man purse, I accidentally allowed my wallet to fall to the ground.
On Monday, when preparing to return to the office, I noticed my wallet was missing. I checked outside my house, knowing it had to be there — or, even worse, I dropped it outside the newspaper office. If the latter were the case, I felt certain my wallet was long gone.
The newspaper office is on Phoenix Street. It’s not the best part of town, and there is lots of foot traffic in that area.
I arrived at the parking lot and was amazed to find my waterlogged wallet still on the ground. It had rained overnight. Even more amazing was that my wallet, which was plump with visible cash, was untouched.
It makes me wonder if this would have been the case if not for the coronavirus. I’ve noticed that fewer pedestrians have been walking along Phoenix Street lately. But for no one to take the wallet, credit cards and cash in more than 24 hours on the ground is pretty incredible.
I guess these days you have to appreciate even the smallest miracles.
Sure, I have a bunch of soaking-wet cash and other papers, but I’m grateful everything was still in my wallet.
While overwhelmed each day with some really big and important stuff, such as the coronavirus, maybe we should take some time to acknowledge the little things that make us smile amid all the dreariness.
What’s your miracle during this pandemic?