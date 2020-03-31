You are the owner of this article.
And that's how we became the IJ bunch

  • By Matthew Hensley
Meeting time

That smug, Matthew Hensley fella poses for a selfie with his unsuspecting coworkers during a recent morning meeting.

CLINTON — We look like something akin to a shabby, celebrity-less "Hollywood Squares" or a Brady Bunch knock-off as each newswriter and editor takes turns being among the four people on screen.

I can image the theme song now:

Here's the story, of a man named Whiting,

Who was busy with a newsroom of his own,

There were writers, working all together,

Yet they were all alone...

While it might make for a tame reality show, it's actually our morning meeting, part of the "new normal" delivered to us by the novel coronavirus pandemic that has shut schools and businesses and otherwise upended our lives.

It hasn't been without incident. A slow internet connection has kicked one or two of us off the daily call. If I show my face to the others, my video driver crashes and I'm disconnected. But it hasn't been bad.

And while the commute from my kitchen to the meeting, coffee cup in hand, sure beats my daily drive to Greenwood, I am not convinced that all who attend have been up for more than a few minutes when we congregate online. I am, however, thankful that everyone thus far has worn clothes.

We technically don't have to do this. We are essential, according to the governor, and could rendezvous at 610 Phoenix St. for another day in the office — even if this state were put under a stay-at-home order.

But it's important that we do meet from afar. It's important because it means we don't risk spreading this respiratory virus that makes some become seriously ill. I hope you're doing your part to minimize exposure, too.

Please, everyone, stay safe, stay at home when you can and wash your hands often. And if you telecommute, please put on pants. Your coworkers will appreciate you.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

