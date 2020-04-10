An ode to the homemade BEC

It got to me this morning.
I, along with so many others I am sure, continue to say things like "I cannot wait to get back to normal" or "When is this going to end?" I will probably say it again when I realize the Cubs aren't playing or we cannot go on vacation
Then it hit me as I was sitting on my back porch, eating the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit that I just made. The breeze was nice. It was quiet. My kids were inside relaxing. Why am I in a hurry for this to be over with? Just so I can go back to being in a hurry?
You know what happened 10 minutes before this biscuit was consumed? Coop asked me if he could crack the egg. So I helped him and he cracked it too hard. It got all over the stove. And we laughed. It was not a big deal. I spent some time cleaning it up. But we made the mess together. That was after he ate pancakes and played play-dough with his sister.
Life has slowed down tremendously. I still work all day, but at different hours and at my pace. My kids still learn, but just not in the traditional borders of a classroom. We still eat, but more than we should. And it is a blessing. I think I am going to miss these days a little when they are gone.
"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of places if you look at it right."