An ode to the homemade BEC

  • By Clay Sprouse
bec

What's the rush? Enjoy these new normal days. You might miss them, too.

It got to me this morning.

I, along with so many others I am sure, continue to say things like "I cannot wait to get back to normal" or "When is this going to end?" I will probably say it again when I realize the Cubs aren't playing or we cannot go on vacation

Then it hit me as I was sitting on my back porch, eating the bacon, egg and cheese biscuit that I just made. The breeze was nice. It was quiet. My kids were inside relaxing. Why am I in a hurry for this to be over with? Just so I can go back to being in a hurry?

You know what happened 10 minutes before this biscuit was consumed? Coop asked me if he could crack the egg. So I helped him and he cracked it too hard. It got all over the stove. And we laughed. It was not a big deal. I spent some time cleaning it up. But we made the mess together. That was after he ate pancakes and played play-dough with his sister.

Life has slowed down tremendously. I still work all day, but at different hours and at my pace. My kids still learn, but just not in the traditional borders of a classroom. We still eat, but more than we should. And it is a blessing. I think I am going to miss these days a little when they are gone.

"Once in a while you get shown the light in the strangest of places if you look at it right."

Clay Sprouse is program coordinator of pharmacy technology at Piedmont Technical College. He's also the organizer of Until Further Notice, an online concert series by local musicians in support of #teamgreenwood. You should check that out on Facebook if you haven't already.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

+2
Preparing for the worst: Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge

Preparing for the worst: Hospitals brace for COVID-19 surge

Hospitals are still bracing for the surge of COVID-19 cases, as the global pandemic has yet to reach its peak in the U.S.

Meals on Wheels still at work

Meals on Wheels is still feeding homebound seniors in the community as COVID-19 spreads across the country and state, many of the seniors the organization serves are worried about what will happen next. Meal deliveries have provided security and nourishment for those that depend on it. In th…

CARES Act could provide student loan borrowers economic relief during COVID-19 pandemic

CARES Act could provide student loan borrowers economic relief during COVID-19 pandemic

When President Donald Trump signed into law the $2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the CARES Act, most Americans took notice of the stimulus checks and an additional $600 a week in unemployment benefits. A part of the law that a lot of college and university alumni can take advant…

SCDHEC reports 241 new COVID-19 cases

SCDHEC reports 241 new COVID-19 cases

State health officials announced 241 additional cases of the new coronavirus, increasing the state's cumulative total to 2,792.

Greenwood Uptown

Greenwood Uptown

The quiet storefronts of Greenwood’s Uptown go unvisited on Thursday afternoon.

McCaslans door

McCaslans door

The front door of McCaslan's Book Store displays a sign that says "closed for walk-ins as per order by our governor." 