Allergies in the age of COVID-19

  • By Matthew Hensley
Thermometer

That cough is allergy-related, I promise! See? My temperature is 98.5 degrees.

CLINTON — For those who haven't noticed, it's back with a vengeance.

Pollen, that is.

Every spring, I get irritated eyes, congestion and a cough. This year has been especially bad, and not just because the tree pollen count is "very high" through Monday, per Weather.com.

Having a cough and breathing issues go hand in hand with the new coronavirus that has many of us hunkered inside for the foreseeable future, which keeps me a little concerned. Just a little.

I'm no hypochondriac, but out of an abundance of caution, I have taken to taking my temperature two to three times a day just to make sure I'm not spreading COVID-19 within the household or during the rare trips to the store. So far, all is normal.

I'm not the only one paranoid about this seasonal affliction.

My wife, Tonja, took Annaelise to the park last week. While our daughter was playing, Tonja sneezed — pollen-related, I promise — and every parent there scooped up their kid and got out of there like they were late for church.

Y'all, sneezing isn't even listed as a likely symptom of COVID-19!

I guess it's better safe than sorry. Anyway, stay safe, stay home if you can and wash your hands often.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.