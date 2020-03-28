A time that one day I'll miss

  • By Justin Schoenberger
justin

Got any glue, Daddy? Well, do you? Do you? 

ABBEVILLE – This reminds me of those handicaps older neighborhood kids use when playing with younger kids to make the competition even.

You know – when a 14-year-old boy participates in a backyard football game but can only use one hand because the rest of the boys are 12. That’s what working from home feels like with kids.

If working from home is a new thing, I’m sure it’s great to those who don’t usually do it. Pajamas, cheaper coffee, 30-minute breaks every 15 … to these people, dealing with occasional distractions from the kids is a small price to pay.

Good for them.

But I do a lot of work from home for my job. My company’s nearest branch office is in Greenville, so I’m not expected to fill the time between road trips at an office to prepare for my next tour. These times are a great deal when my 5-year-old and 14-year-old are in school.

We are not in these times. Not even close.

I’ve been keeping track of noteworthy distractions, most of which seem to happen while on conference calls:

“How do you juggle with one ball?”

“Why does that lady’s hair look like that?”

“Did you know Buzz Lightyear is friends with robots?”

I’ve been asked “got any glue” between 5 and 500 times (after the fourth time, it all seems like 500). This is because my son apparently wakes up with “The Duck Song” in his head and it never leaves.

Meanwhile, my 14-year-old doesn’t distract enough. Her assignment is to look after her brother so I can work when Mom is at her job. With my daughter, it seems I have to distract her from hunkering down in her bedroom to watch YouTube videos on TV.

Thanks to smart TVs and everything being on the same WiFi network, I usually do this by casting classic pop tunes from the late 1980s and early 1990s to her screen from my computer.

From her room: “Boom, ba-boom, boom, boom.” (muffled bass from her stereo playing what’s on her TV.)

Abrupt silence, pause.

“Daddy!”

“Ooh, baby, do you know what that's worth? Ooh, heaven is a place on earth … ”

Abrupt silence, pause.

“All right, fine. I’ll come out. Ugggh.”

It’s great. I don’t even have to get out of my chair or say a word. Instant results.

I kid about my kids, but really this is going to be a time I look back upon with fondness. Life is just family and work, but overwhelmingly family, whether anyone likes it or not. I’m just thinking of the days I’ll be away from home without them – and realizing all of this is something I will miss.

Eventually.

Schoenberger is a quality assurance training manager with The Budd Group.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.