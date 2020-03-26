A real pain

CLINTON — I thought I could make it work, I really did. But it only took a day for me to cave.
I bought a chair.
When we started to work from home this week, I converted our guest room into my makeshift office. It had everything I needed, or so I thought.
There is a small computer desk in the corner that is big enough for my laptop and what little bit of shuffled papers and notebooks I need to do my job.
I have a comically large "Best Dad" mug, a gift that I keep and use because it efficiently delivers that large dose of caffeine to keep me attuned to deadline.
There is also plenty of light, a TV I can use to stream press conferences and a bed that's a perfect space for midday naps — er — my daughter's schoolwork.
The only thing missing was a chair, so I grabbed one from our dining room. The wooden chair has no cushion, armrests or back support, but I thought I could make it work.
All was fine through the morning. My back was feeling a little stiff by the afternoon, which I attributed to staying seated and not walking around the office to check with reporters on stories. I moved around a little bit, then returned thinking all would be fine.
I was wrong.
As I was waiting for the last planned story of the day, I sprawled out on the bed to try to alleviate some of the pain in my 36-year-old back while moving from laptop to smartphone to catch up on Index-Journal's social media accounts.
After reading that final piece, I went to the last place anyone wants to see in a time of national crisis: Walmart.
I browsed through the choices while clutching my lumbar before realizing that while a half-dozen or so desk chairs were on display, they had just one in stock. Evidently I wasn't the first at-home office worker to see the need for a more supportive seat.
That modest piece of furniture-from-a-box is now my home office throne. As Day 2 of telecommuting is showing me, it might be the best $50 I've spent.