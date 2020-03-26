You are the owner of this article.
A real pain

  • By Matthew Hensley

CLINTON — I thought I could make it work, I really did. But it only took a day for me to cave.

I bought a chair.

When we started to work from home this week, I converted our guest room into my makeshift office. It had everything I needed, or so I thought.

There is a small computer desk in the corner that is big enough for my laptop and what little bit of shuffled papers and notebooks I need to do my job.

I have a comically large "Best Dad" mug, a gift that I keep and use because it efficiently delivers that large dose of caffeine to keep me attuned to deadline.

There is also plenty of light, a TV I can use to stream press conferences and a bed that's a perfect space for midday naps — er — my daughter's schoolwork.

The only thing missing was a chair, so I grabbed one from our dining room. The wooden chair has no cushion, armrests or back support, but I thought I could make it work.

All was fine through the morning. My back was feeling a little stiff by the afternoon, which I attributed to staying seated and not walking around the office to check with reporters on stories. I moved around a little bit, then returned thinking all would be fine.

I was wrong.

As I was waiting for the last planned story of the day, I sprawled out on the bed to try to alleviate some of the pain in my 36-year-old back while moving from laptop to smartphone to catch up on Index-Journal's social media accounts.

After reading that final piece, I went to the last place anyone wants to see in a time of national crisis: Walmart.

I browsed through the choices while clutching my lumbar before realizing that while a half-dozen or so desk chairs were on display, they had just one in stock. Evidently I wasn't the first at-home office worker to see the need for a more supportive seat.

That modest piece of furniture-from-a-box is now my home office throne. As Day 2 of telecommuting is showing me, it might be the best $50 I've spent.

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

Letters from home

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.