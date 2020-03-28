You are the owner of this article.
A quiet newsroom is no newsroom at all

  • By Matthew Hensley
Speaker

This portable speaker packs a surprising amount of punch but is largely useless since the wife prefers quiet.

CLINTON — Journalists are social creatures. We talk. A lot.

Some chatter away to shape how they'll write their next story or swap tales about sources and governments to help inform a coworker's reporting. Still others, present company included, seem to ramble on a bit as though they enjoy hearing themselves talk.

And there is nearly always someone who is on the phone and talking 20 decibels louder than everyone else, although we're between Adam Bensons right now.

When you add in the clatter of keyboards, hum of the printer and broadcasts from the police scanner — which is seldom heard today because of police encryption — newsrooms can be loud places to work.

Like someone who is used to sleeping with the fan on, it's become hard to pound out a piece, peruse a press release or edit a story without some kind of noise. Really, nearly any noise.

But Annaelise goes into stealth mode while going through her math worksheets and Tonja's typing produces scant noise that can't be heard a room away, unlike my percussive approach that can be heard a county away.

To keep up the pace in my little newsroom at home, I've taken to listening to music — softly so it won't disturb Tonja, who shuns noise while working — but it's just not the same.

I don't want to have the television going into the background because I can fall into nearly any TV show. Where'd the last hour go? An infomercial for some cooking device I'll never buy. No, that's not an option. And as much as I enjoy hearing my own voice, I want to avoid the judgment that comes from conversing alone.

Any suggestions?

Contact Assistant Editor Matthew Hensley at mhensley@indexjournal.com or on Twitter @IJMattHensley.

About this blog

From telecommuting to the new public home school model, a growing number of us are homebound for the foreseeable future as we take unprecedented steps to slow and hopefully stop the spread of the new coronavirus that is sweeping the world. This blog is our attempt to catalog some of the daily changes we are experiencing together. If you want to share your story with us, email us at newsroom@indexjournal.com.