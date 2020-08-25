'Let's make it a good year': Ninety Six returns to school

Ninety Six High School’s front office saw the usual throng of phone calls, students needing last-minute changes to their schedules and parents asking questions about the first day of school Monday morning.
Although the routines are similar, this year has come with major changes to keep students and staff alike safe from the novel coronavirus. Before getting on a bus, each student has their temperature taken. Students who drive or are dropped off at school are checked for fever as well and answer questions about their risk for exposure to COVID-19.
Normally busy, crowded hallways were orderly and sparse in the morning, with people encouraged to practice social distancing. Between attending to the front counter and answering the frequently ringing phone, secretary Joy Turman was busy cleaning pens, counters and the door handle with sanitizing wipes.
Ninety Six High School Principal Darin Rice said he spent the morning ensuring that each student had their temperature taken and was guided to class on time. Things went smoothly, which he said is thanks in part to the LEAP days state officials added before the first official day of school.
“It actually went very smoothly. Kids knew what to do already,” Rice said. “Most kids came in with masks already, but we also give masks to each student.”
Masks are required in class and in hallways, and the student count is down thanks to a hybrid approach to the school year that splits the in-person students between two instructional schedules on different days of the week.
Most classes are down to 20-25 students, Rice said, with hopefully no more than 12-13 in a classroom at once. Some teachers were there handling virtual classes, so their rooms were empty during instruction.
“As teachers and administrators, I think parents as well, we’re all just trying to get into a routine with online learning,” he said. “Since about March we haven’t been able to have a routine, because there’s always been something new to deal with.”
Guests aren’t allowed past the front office — including the Index-Journal’s staff writers. The procedures, Rice said, are designed to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spreading at the school.
As classes officially began for the academic year, Turman said over the school’s intercom, “We’re all in this together, so let’s make it a good year.”
Preparing for the start of school was a challenge, with government and health recommendations changing so frequently, Greenwood County School District 52 Superintendent Rex Ward said. The district put together a reopening committee over the summer with staff, parents, nurses and a student all weighing in on how to best return to school.
“It was a group effort that got this accomplished,” Ward said. “I don’t think anybody’s ever wrote a book on how to lead a school system through an epidemic. We’re trying to build the plane as we fly here, all of us.”
Still, he said the preparations made by each school’s staff is what made Monday go so smoothly.
Over at Ninety Six Primary School, colorful chalk drawings greeted students on the sidewalk as they arrived. Inside, new markers showed students what direction and side of the hallway to be walking on, along with markers intended to remind the young children about social distancing.
Because elementary students stay with their teacher, Principal Andrea Fulmer said an adult is always near to remind them to follow social distancing and mask-wearing rules. But thanks to the LEAP days, she said many students are already following the rules well.
“We have no more than 12 children in a group,” she said. “We were really concerned mostly about how the children would respond and how parents would respond to the changes. Really and truly, everything went pretty much as expected.”
She said though there’s certainly a lot of anxiety about keeping students, staff and parents healthy, she’s excited to have students back in school and is ready to partner with parents to provide the best education possible.
Moving on through the year, Ward said it’s not a matter of if the district sees COVID-19 cases, but how they respond to it when it happens. The district has plans and procedures in place, but he said they’ll have to continue to adapt as the pandemic shapes the future.
