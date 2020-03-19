Sens. Lindsey Graham and Tim Scott differed in their vote on H.R. 6201, known as the Families First Coronavirus Response Act.
Graham, who had recently self-quarantined after potentially coming in contact with COVID-19, supported the measure, while Scott voted against it.
In a statement explaining his vote against the legislation, Scott said he thinks the bill would speed up layoffs by small businesses.
Rep. Jeff Duncan voted against the bill earlier when it was in the House.
"It lacked proper flexibility for small businesses regarding the paid sick leave provisions," Duncan said.
After passing the Senate, the bill was signed by President Donald Trump.
In an interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity, Graham said he felt better after his test came back negative.
He told the host, "I'm ready to fight. I'm ready to get to the Senate and whip this virus' (expletive)!"
