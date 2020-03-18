While Gov. Henry McMaster reminded churches and families to check up on loved ones living alone amid this coronavirus outbreak and so many are in isolation from social distancing, law enforcers want to remind people that they perform welfare checks by request.
"If we know of someone who's homebound, we'll check up on them," said Greenwood County Sheriff Dennis Kelly, "but we need communication too from churches and families. If they know of someone who is elderly or living alone and needs checking up on, let us know."
Kelly said those wanting to request a welfare check on someone can call the Greenwood County dispatch non-emergency number at 864-942-8632.
