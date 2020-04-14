South Carolina won't see its peak day for deaths until May 2 and could see close to 700 die during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the latest projection from the University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation.
While the Seattle-based research center moved the peak back three days from its April 6 forecast, it remains in line with when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control has predicted the state will see peak cases, which is late April to early May.
IHME also moved up the median for the projected deaths from 442 to 680 after the state reported 12 deaths in a day last week, exceeding the earlier forecast's range for the day. This is about six times the number of people who have died of the flu this season in South Carolina.
The higher-than-expected daily report also contributed to the models becoming less certain, with deaths by mid-June ranging anywhere from 188 to 2,042. The earlier range was just 305 to 645.
The forecast released Monday assumes mitigation efforts currently in place, including the closing of schools, restaurant dining rooms and certain businesses deemed nonessential, will remain place.
Nationally, the research center now predicts 68,841, while the models showed median deaths at 81,766 last week. As of Tuesday morning, nearly 24,000 U.S. deaths had been linked to COVID-19.
State health officials also increased their projections Monday for how many people will test positive for COVID-19. On May 2, they now predict the state will have 8,677 or so confirmed cases of the virus. On March 25, the state projected 8,053 South Carolinians would test positive by May 2.
Along with the projection, DHEC notes that it would put the state at 170 cases per 100,000 residents on May 2, which is below the infection rate already seen in some states and the District of Columbia. The states listed all test for COVID-19 at higher rates than South Carolina and most have a densely populated urban center, which can facilitate spread.
The comparison did not look at North Carolina, which is geographically similar, has only a slightly higher population density and boasts a lower infection rate. As of Tuesday morning, North Carolina had an infection rate of about 48 per 100,000 residents while South Carolina had a rate of 69 per 100,000. The Tar Heel State is expected to peak in the next week and anticipates fewer overall deaths from the virus despite having about twice the population.
Those rates are based on confirmed cases; DHEC estimates the number of infected South Carolinians is about seven times the confirmed figure.
While people who contract the fast-spreading respiratory virus only have mild to moderate symptoms, some will experience serious illness or even die. Those most at risk of becoming seriously ill are those who are older or have certain underlying conditions. Among those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in South Carolina, 18.5% of those 80 or older and about 1 in 10 of those their 70s have died, according to data DHEC released last week.
