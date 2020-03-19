Lander University will have no more face-to-face classes this semester, the school announced late Thursday as institutions across the nation respond to the continuing coronavirus pandemic.
Instead, the Greenwood-based university will join Clemson and the University of South Carolina in finishing the spring semester online. Classes, labs and final exams will all be administered virtually.
The move comes less than a week after Lander announced it would move to online classes until further notice, with hopes of returning to in-class instruction as soon as possible.
The current calendar has classes ending April 27, with exams planned for April 29 to May 5. The announcement did not indicate if that could change.
Commencement, which was scheduled for May 13, is postponed. While there is no new date set for the ceremony, the university says degrees will still be conferred on time to students who complete their degrees.
Students who are still living on campus will be allowed to remain in campus housing with approval from Lander’s Office of Housing and Residence Life. Staff members are working on a plan to allow other students to return to campus at a later date to safely retrieve their personal belongings.
Students with questions should email housing@lander.edu or call 864-388-8266 during business hours.
Because many students paid for housing and food services they won’t get to use, Lander is working with the state Commission on Higher Education to determine how to best address the situation.
The college noted it is complying with Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order from Thursday that requires all nonessential state employees to stay at home.
“They can and should work at home,” McMaster said Thursday.
