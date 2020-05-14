You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

  • From staff reports
+1 
Richard Cosentino

Richard Cosentino
Lander University
Buy Now
INDEX-JOURNAL FILE

After months of online learning for their students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard Cosentino, Lander University president, announced Thursday that classes will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall. 

“Following consultation with our board of trustees, and with guidance from our COVID-19 Task Force, I am pleased to share that we will welcome students back to campus in mid-August to begin the fall semester on schedule and in-person,” Cosentino said in the university's release.

“Over the past few months, leaders from every university division have been working diligently on policies and procedures that will ensure our reopening is done in a manner that protects the health and well-being of our entire campus community. Our students want to be back on campus with their classmates, enjoying the academic and student life experience at Lander University. I am confident our faculty and staff will be ready to safely provide these opportunities when students return this fall.”  

At a later date, the university will share details concerning the safety measures that will be implemented. All aspects of the university's operations in the fall will follow the guidance set forth by Gov. Henry McMaster and his office, and incorporate protocols and best practices from public health agencies. 

Contact reporter Jonathan Limehouse at 864-943-5644 or follow him on Twitter @jon_limehouse.

COVID-19

LATEST DEVELOPMENTS

Close-contact businesses readying to reopen

Close-contact businesses readying to reopen

As stylists, barbers and tattoo artists gear up to reopen their businesses across the state, a few people working service-industry jobs in Greenwood shared some concerns about getting back to business.

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths

COVID-19 update: Deaths reported in Greenwood, Laurens counties; SC adds 172 cases, 9 deaths

Greenwood County has had its first death from COVID-19 complications while Laurens County recorded its third, state health officials said Thursday. The deaths are part of nine reported statewide.

+2
Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

After months of online learning for their students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard Cosentino, Lander University president, announced Thursday that classes will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall. 

+2
Matthew Hensley: More testing could create case spikes without indicating additional spread

Matthew Hensley: More testing could create case spikes without indicating additional spread

South Carolina’s deaths and hospitalizations associated with COVID-19 likely peaked weeks ago.

Free, open COVID-19 testing events coming to Saluda County

Free, open COVID-19 testing events coming to Saluda County

In a push to make tests more accessible to rural areas, Saluda County will have three free COVID-19 screening days in the next week.

+5
Lakelands seniors reflect on COVID-19 pandemic, being away from school

Lakelands seniors reflect on COVID-19 pandemic, being away from school

For Conner Pederson, a senior at Greenwood High School, the COVID-19 pandemic will be an event he will remember for the rest of his life.

Coronavirus (COVID-19)

As the Lakelands and the country respond to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has led to state and national emergency declarations, it is vital for everyone to have up-to-date information about the virus and its spread. As such, we're providing free access to all of our COVID-19 coverage, which is available on this page.

Here's the latest information on COVID-19 from health agencies and hospitals:

BLOG: Letters from home