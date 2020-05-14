Lander University to resume face-to-face instruction in fall

After months of online learning for their students because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Richard Cosentino, Lander University president, announced Thursday that classes will return to face-to-face instruction in the fall.
“Following consultation with our board of trustees, and with guidance from our COVID-19 Task Force, I am pleased to share that we will welcome students back to campus in mid-August to begin the fall semester on schedule and in-person,” Cosentino said in the university's release.
“Over the past few months, leaders from every university division have been working diligently on policies and procedures that will ensure our reopening is done in a manner that protects the health and well-being of our entire campus community. Our students want to be back on campus with their classmates, enjoying the academic and student life experience at Lander University. I am confident our faculty and staff will be ready to safely provide these opportunities when students return this fall.”
At a later date, the university will share details concerning the safety measures that will be implemented. All aspects of the university's operations in the fall will follow the guidance set forth by Gov. Henry McMaster and his office, and incorporate protocols and best practices from public health agencies.
