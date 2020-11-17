Lander University to move back to virtual classes

Lander University will move to online instruction after Thanksgiving. Campus will be open for students but instruction will move online. This was planned in advance in anticipation of a spike in novel coronavirus cases.
“This schedule modification was announced in June as a precaution to prevent academic disruptions,” Megan Varner Price, assistant vice president of university relations and publications, said. “In case COVID or flu numbers in the state/region increased after Thanksgiving.”
Students who are staying on campus are urged to not leave for Thanksgiving break, while students who plan to leave for Thanksgiving break are urged not to return until the spring semester begins.
All final exams will take place virtually Dec. 1-7. Any classes that require lab work will be broken up into sections or staggered.
Lander is offering a pass/fail option for classes because of hardships students might face.
