Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lander University’s College of Arts and Humanities canceled all performances and exhibitions through the end of the spring semester.
One senior, however, was determined to still host his senior music recital, even if it meant he had to do so virtually.
“Luckily, I was able to get the equipment I needed to do so before COVID-19 blew up,” Joey Plyler, a mass communications major from Ruby, said in a press release. His original recital, “Baroque to Broadway,” was one of those canceled spring performances.
Plyler is in the final stages of editing a recorded version of his recital. “I’m currently finalizing locations and working with the other folks who were going to be in the recital to get the recordings to compile the video together,” he said.
While a release date has not yet been determined, Plyler plans to upload the video to YouTube toward the end of the month. A link to his recital will be shared on Lander University’s social media platforms.
