After joining a swath of other South Carolina institutions in moving to online-only for the rest of the semester, Lander University has announced it is shuttering its dorms in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
In a Friday night announcement, university officials said Lander's residence halls will close for at least the remainder of the semester. Students will check out by appointment from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through April 5. Any student needing an extension is asked to submit a request through an online form. For information, visit lander.edu.
The announcement came hours after the University of South Carolina had its first student living on campus test positive for COVID-19. The school quarantined 17 students living in the same dorm while health officials determine if they might have come in contact with the novel coronavirus. Also diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus at USC were 10 students who live off campus and a professor.
Lander has not reported an association with any case of COVID-19.
