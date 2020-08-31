Lander sees record breaking enrollment, adds new dining options amid COVID-19 pandemic

Lander University’s student population continues to grow as opening enrollment eclipsed last year’s record-breaking tally despite the looming COVID-19 pandemic.
Last fall, the university opened to 3,227 students, but the enrollment rose 8.9% this year to 3,511. The increase marks the largest enrollment in the university’s 148-year history.
On-campus housing is at 100% capacity, and the university worked with local hotels to secure temporary housing for students until residential spaces open on campus. Lander also broke a nearly 30-year record for retention at 75%, topping the previous record of 71% set in 1992.
“In what has been a challenging year for higher education across the nation, it is clear that Lander remains a university of choice for students,” President Richard Cosentino said.
“Students and their families made it clear from the beginning that they wanted to return to campus for their education as quickly as possible,” he added. “Over the last five months, Lander’s faculty and staff have worked diligently to honor that request by implementing public health guidelines for cleaning and social distancing, requiring masks, limiting capacity in classrooms, offering more online options and reminding students and employees of their responsibility to help keep our campus safe.”
Todd Gambill, vice president for enrollment and access management, attributed the growing enrollment and retention to university’s high-quality programs, people, opportunities and community.
“Throughout the spring and summer, Lander’s faculty and staff worked hard to help our students navigate the challenges presented by the pandemic, to ensure they were prepared for the next step in their education,” Gambill said. “Our students prefer the types of interactions and opportunities that only Lander can provide. They are voting with their feet, in choosing to come to Lander when they could have attended other campuses virtually.”
Boyd Yarbrough, vice president for student affairs, said a significant number of students live off campus because residence halls are full. Regardless of whether students live on or off campus, he said they contribute to the local economy through shopping, dining and other living expenditures.
“Lander students have chosen Greenwood as the place where they want to live and study, and their presence will have a positive impact on our community,” he said.
In mid-August, students arrived on Lander’s campus and probably noticed the expanded dining options now available at their disposal. Over summer, construction was completed on the university’s new Chick-fil-A restaurant in the Grier Student Center. Also, the campus Starbucks next to Jackson Library was doubled in size, and a new Which Wich sandwich shop and remodeled POD convenience store with expanded foods and grab-n-go items was unveiled in the Carnell Learning Center. Additional tables and chairs were added around campus as well, to provide diners with the options to safely spread out or take their meal on-the-go.
Lander offering new degrees in business, health and the arts and humanities showcases the university’s commitment to expanding the number of available career choices for students, Scott Jones, Lander’s executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said. Among those programs are:
- The College of Business’ new bachelor’s degree programs in business administration with emphases in sports management, hospitality management and information technology; as well as a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in business administration.
- New bachelor’s degree programs in human services, international studies and paralegal studies in the College of Behavioral and Social Sciences.
- The College of Arts and Humanities’ bachelor’s degree in graphic design and interactive media and a master’s degree in visual art.
- The School of Nursing enhancing its programs with a bachelor’s degree in health promotion and wellness.
Something students, faculty and teachers had to deal with before the first day of classes on Aug. 17 was the COVID-19 pandemic. To prevent COVID-19 from spreading on campus, Lander has implemented new health and safety protocols. The protocols include:
- Lander increasing its online and virtual course offerings for the fall semester.
- Many of the university’s face-to-face classes using a flexible hybrid model that blends in-person instruction with synchronous video and online activities
- In-person classes being capped to meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s guidelines for social distancing in classrooms, labs and facilities.
- Masks being required in all Lander buildings, in accordance with local and state ordinances.
Enhanced cleaning and sanitation taking place throughout the campus.
“Our safety plans remain flexible, adaptable and versatile,” Megan Varner Price, Lander’s assistant vice president for university relations, said. “They will continue to be updated as the pandemic evolves, and as we receive additional health guidance and feedback.”
