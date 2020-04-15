As the nationwide effort to slow the spread of COVID-19 unfolds amid a rising death toll, Lander University is preparing the next generation of emergency managers to prevent future pandemics and other potential crises.
The school’s online emergency management program includes six core courses, four electives and requires the completion of a capstone project. The program teaches an all-hazards approach to disaster preparedness.
“Essentially, a plan should be created that is a shell of how to respond to a disaster without specifics to what ‘type’ of disaster occurs,” said Matthew Malone, assistant professor of political science and homeland security in Lander University’s department of government, criminology and sociology. “This allows flexibility in planning and preparing.”
Malone said specific events, such as hurricanes or pandemics, can be accounted for in appendices to plans. He adds that these appendices can be flexible, accounting for instances where certain things might be needed but also for times when they aren’t necessary. He gave as an example having back-up power generators staged for a pandemic, which is an event that does not necessarily result in a loss of power.
“Ultimately, the all-hazards approach allows for the most flexibility when responding to an emergency or disaster, and as no two events are the same, having a flexible plan is essential,” he said.
Since Malone took over the program in 2017, it has undergone significant changes. He now encourages individuals from any field of study or professional background to apply for the program if they are interested in becoming emergency managers. When the program was first created, it was geared toward those already working in emergency management to further their career. This was common for the field at the time, but given that emergency management as a field of study is still relatively new, the standards are still evolving, Malone said.
During the program, students also receive a number of FEMA Independent Study Course certificates that will assist them become credentialed as certified emergency managers. Certification is managed at the state and international levels.
Malone’s goal is for students to leave the program equipped to work in emergency management at any level of government, in the private sector or to be the lead on emergency management for an agency. By the end of the program, students will have received broad training in all phases of emergency management, government and business continuity and mental health for disaster survivors and first responders.
“Lander’s program is educating the future leaders who will serve our communities, state and nation,” he said.
