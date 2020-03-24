The spread of COVID-19 has caused numerous closures of colleges across the U.S., leaving students without a home, food, supplies or means of transportation.
To provide assistance to Lander University students during the coronavirus pandemic, the Lander Foundation has launched a Student Crisis Fund.
The funds would be designated to assist students with their housing needs, their tuition needs for fall semester, transportation costs as they leave campus, stocking the Lander student pantry with food and supplies and for meeting demands of food insecurity experienced by students whose access to food has been disrupted.
“Helping the Lander student community is even more critical right now,” Mike Worley, vice president of advancement and executive director for The Lander Foundation, said in a press release. “There is not a one-size-fits-all way to help the student community. Contributing to the Lander Student Crisis Fund is the best way you can help us tackle this new and unique situation.”
Lander will complete the 2020 spring semester through online instruction, but its residence halls will close at 5 p.m. April 5 for the remainder of the semester. Students dealing with extenuating circumstances will remain on campus, and some others may need assistance with transportation costs to either return home or find other accommodations.
Contributions to the Student Crisis Fund can be securely made online at lander.harnessapp.com/wv2/campaign/1396.
