Lander following NCAA guidelines regarding COVID-19 testing, dealing with 4 active cases

Lander University is following the health screening protocols for student-athletes, which are required by the NCAA for all member schools, Megan Varner Price said.
Price, Lander’s assistant vice president for university relations, said the health screening protocols include: diagnostic testing of student-athletes and “inner-bubble” staff — coaches, medical staff, etc. — upon arrival to campus, and then regular surveillance testing depending on the teams’ competition calendars and the amount of contact involved with the sports. Per those guidelines, Lander’s surveillance testing will consist of 25% of rosters each week — depending on the sport — with additional testing for symptomatic or high-contact risk individuals, she added.
Price rejected the idea of student-athletes receiving special treatment regarding COVID-19 testing because the athletics department is using Self Regional Healthcare-sponsored free community testing clinics. She said any member on campus can use these clinics if they want or need to be tested for COVID-19.
Also, Lander’s Wellness Center works closely with the Montgomery Center for Family Medicine. Any students who approach the Wellness Center nurses with COVID-19 symptoms are referred to the Montgomery Center — or their family physician — for appropriate testing, she added.
Price said the administration realizes some larger research institutions perform widespread testing of students and employees. However, the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention and state Department of Health and Environmental Control do not recommend widespread testing of asymptomatic students and employees.
In DHEC’s most recent guidance for colleges and universities, it doesn’t recommend this type of testing because it does not assure that someone with a negative test will not become sick after the test is performed. Instead, they recommend colleges and universities implement the preventative guidance that has been issued during the past few months, such as social distancing, reducing classroom population density, using proper hand hygiene, avoiding large crowds, employing heightened cleaning and disinfecting and staying home when ill.
“These are all measures we have implemented at Lander,” Price said.
Even with preventative measures in place, as of Tuesday, Lander had four active COVID-19 cases among members of the university community. These individuals are not on campus and will not return until they have completed the Centers for Disease and Control and the state Department of Health and Environmental Control’s recommended protocols for isolation and recovery, Price said.
Lander doesn’t intend to announce details about individual cases reported among campus members, which is consistent with federal and state health confidentiality laws, Price said.
“We are communicating directly with students, faculty and staff who are identified as being close contacts of a reported positive campus case. Those individuals are contacted by DHEC or Lander’s contact tracers and advised on the next steps they should take,” she added.
Student-athletes have been on campus for about a month now, and traditional students are in their third week of classes. Price said the university remains encouraged by the relatively low COVID-19 case numbers thus far.
However, Price said Lander will remain vigilant as COVID-19 is in every community. She and the administration know that there will be additional cases among Lander community members this fall, especially if the rise in summer COVID-19 cases was any indication of what’s to come.
“We have instructed our students, faculty and staff to assume that anyone they meet — on campus or off — could have COVID-19, and that is why it is so important they continue following the guidelines we have in place to protect their health and safety,” Price said.
Lander’s COVID-19 Task Force spent the summer planning for various scenarios and developing strategies for responding to cases as they are identified, Price said. The task force will continue to closely monitor the situation on campus.
“We are prepared to move quickly to adapt our plans to protect Lander students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community,” Price said. “Our goal is to do everything we can to ensure our campus remains safe, while still being able to provide the educational experiences our students want and deserve.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.