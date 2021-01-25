Lakelands small businesses, nonprofits receive SC CARES Act funds

Several small businesses and nonprofit organizations throughout the Lakelands have been awarded funding through the South Carolina CARES Act.
“It helps stop the bleeding,” T.J. Jenks, general manager at Montague’s Restaurant in Greenwood, said. “We have had a ton of expenses that were sort of over and above.”
Jenks said revenue has also been down at the restaurant.
Montague’s, operating under M3 Foods Inc., was awarded $25,000 through the SC CARES Act.
Two thousand two hundred and eighty-four minority and small businesses received grant relief from the $40 million allocated as a result of the legislation, a press release from the state Department of Administration said.
Thirty-four small businesses in Greenwood County received up to $25,000 in grant money resulting in a county total of $607,706. Abbeville County had seven businesses receiving grant money totaling more than $130,000. McCormick County had eight businesses for a total of $111,102.13 while Saluda County had four businesses receiving grant money totaling $78,569.25.
Across Lake Greenwood, 15 businesses in Laurens County received grants totaling $220,710.58.
Jenks said the process of getting this grant was akin to the paperwork and process of the Paycheck Protection Program.
“Act154, which allocated grant funding for the SC CARES Act Relief Grant Programs, required applicants to submit specific documentation,” Megan Moore, public information director at the state Department of Administration, said in an email. “Some applicants did not request the maximum of $25,000 if their business interruption and expenses due to COVID-19 did not meet $25,000.”
Six hundred and eighty-six nonprofit organizations statewide received grants for a total of $25 million.
Ten Greenwood County nonprofit organizations received grant relief of up to $50,000 as a part of this program. Community Initiatives and the United Way of Greenwood County each were awarded the maximum grant amount of $50,000.
Faith Home, the Arts Council of Greenwood, the Food Bank, Greenwood Community Theatre, and The Museum and Railroad Historical Center were each awarded $49,788. United Center for Community Care was awarded $9,747 while Healthy Learners was awarded $8,002.74 and Engaging Men of Color was awarded $3,000.
Greenwood County’s nonprofits amassed a total of $369,690.17 in grant funds through the program.
Three nonprofits in McCormick County were able to secure funding from the program. Both McCormick County Senior Center and McCormick Arts Council at the Keturah were awarded $49,788.
Friends of the McCormick County Library was one of only four others of its kind in the state to receive funding. The organization, founded in 1994, was awarded $6,476.65.
“We are a nonprofit that supports the library,” Susan Faulconer, president of the Friends of the McCormick County Library, said in an interview.
The organization operates Books on Main, a used bookstore located in downtown McCormick.
“Prior to COVID-19, our bookstore was open six days per week,” Faulconer said in an email. “During the early months of the pandemic, Books on Main was closed.”
Faulconer said the bookstore has gradually reopened to three days over the past few months.
“It’s clear to see that with reduced hours of operation since March, FOMCL’s income was significantly reduced as well, though operational expenses continued,” Faulconer said.
She said the organization sought the grant to keep the organization financially solvent. She said at times the process was tedious and time consuming.
“Technology was amazing when it worked and beyond frustrating when it didn’t,” Faulconer said.
She said the organization was happy to be successful in the grant process.
“Friends of the McCormick County Library was grateful to be awarded the grant and looks forward to being conscientious stewards of the funds as we continue to serve our community through support of the McCormick County Library,” Faulconer said.
Appointed Time Ministry in Abbeville County was awarded $25,695.18 and the Saluda County Historical Society was awarded $6,948.80.
Seven nonprofits in Laurens County were awarded funds that totaled $208,545.47 while the Greenwood, Edgefield, McCormick and Abbeville Commission on Alcohol and Drug Abuse was also awarded $49,788.
