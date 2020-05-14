Lakelands seniors reflect on COVID-19 pandemic, being away from school

For Conner Pederson, a senior at Greenwood High School, the COVID-19 pandemic will be an event he will remember for the rest of his life.
“We’ll know where we were whenever this was announced,” he said. “It’s going to have a lifelong impact on me for sure.”
Once Gov. Henry McMaster ordered all South Carolina public schools to close their doors, seniors across the state had to give up prom, hanging out with their friends, interacting with their teachers and peers, a traditional graduation ceremony and a chance for closure on an important chapter in their lives.
Sabrina Berisha, a senior at Emerald High School, did not think Friday the 13th would be the last day of her senior year.
“Even though Emerald wasn’t the best place to be at all times, I still built a family there, whether it was my classmates or my teachers,” she said. “I still miss everyone.”
Caroline Joseph, another senior at Emerald, said she never got to properly say goodbye to everyone. She misses going to pep rallies, sporting events and hearing announcements on where other seniors will be attending college in the fall.
“It was unexpected for everyone,” she said.
Eric Gardner thought his senior year at Emerald High School was “pretty much a dud” because he wasn’t at school much for academics. He passed a government and economics course in the fall, which he needed to graduate, and he took a dual enrollment class at Lander University this semester. He only came to school to participate in band.
Berisha did not have many classes during her senior year either, she only had one class this semester. Even though she did not have to deal with much eLearning, a lot of her friends did, and they told her that the amount of class and homework they received had increased drastically compared to when they were physically in school.
Joseph said eLearning was fine at first, but as time went on, she began to notice there was a misunderstanding between teachers and students because a lot of teachers did not transition as well and some struggle with technology.
“In my AP psych class, there was a lot of miscommunication and everyone (was) clueless,” she said
Pederson considered eLearning to be the hardest part of transitioning to remote learning. He took calculus at Lander University and said math online is not exactly something he really prefers. He acknowledged that being home wasn’t that bad, and since the COVID-19 pandemic canceled his soccer season, he has been going to the Greenwood Family YMCA to work out outside with the plan of walking onto Clemson’s soccer team in the fall.
Graduation has been a concern for millions of seniors across the world, and while some schools have decided to not have a traditional ceremony, Greenwood County School District 50 will have ceremonies for Emerald and Greenwood high school graduates. Pederson as Greenwood High School’s student body president, and Eliza Nix as the school’s student body vice president, emailed Superintendent Steve Glenn and Principal Chad Evans that “they have lost a lot already and they have worked really hard to get to graduation.”
“All we ask is that you guys do whatever you can to get us a traditional graduation no matter ... when it is, we’ll do it in the football field,” Pederson and Nix’s email said. “It doesn’t have to be at Lander, we just want our graduation.”
Glenn listened to Pederson and other seniors who sent him emails advocating for a traditional ceremony. Emerald seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. May 28 at Frank Hill Football Stadium, and Greenwood seniors will graduate at 9 a.m. on May 29 at J.W. Babb Football Stadium. Both ceremonies will follow social distancing guidelines from the state Department of Education to ensure seniors, guests, staff and faculty are safe.
“I’m personally so excited,” Berisha said. “I spent a lot of nights crying over the fact that it may be canceled and I wasted four years of my entire life. No, it’s not traditional as it was in the past, but I’m still very grateful that it’s happening.”
Samantha Johnson, a senior at Abbeville High School, heard her school was having a traditional in-person ceremony before other school districts in the Lakelands area announced their graduation plans. Superintendent Julie Fowler broke the news at Abbeville County School District’s April Board of Trustees meeting.
“When schools closed for the rest of the year, I thought that I wouldn’t get to experience walking across the stage like the many graduates before me,” she said. “Although it may not be exactly like previous graduations, I am grateful that I still have a day to celebrate my accomplishments with my classmates.”
When news began to spread about the new coronavirus, Johnson initially did not think that it would get to the point where it would affect so many people, or even her. She said the closure of schools made her aware that the COVID-19 pandemic would affect everyone in some capacity, whether it’s economically or physically. She believes at the end of all this, that people will appreciate their family, friends and life a lot more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.