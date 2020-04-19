State health officials announced 136 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday and one additional death.
Abbeville, Greenwood and Saluda county each had two additional cases of the fast-spreading respiratory virus while Laurens County saw one more case.
Statewide, there have been 4,377 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 120 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about two-thirds of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.
Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:
Abbeville — 17
Edgefield — 12
Greenwood — 36
Laurens — 20 (1 death)
McCormick — 6 (2 deaths)
Newberry — 21 (1 death)
Saluda — 12
Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least eight county residents have recovered.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
According to state data, about 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.
As of Sunday, 40,480 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.
The state's health agency estimates there have been 31,264 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.