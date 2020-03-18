An Abbeville Area Medical Center patient has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, joining 60 others in the state who’ve been diagnosed with the fast-spreading virus that’s led to cancellations and closures across South Carolina. So far, the state has seen one death associated with the illness.
Meg Davis, marketing, foundation and volunteer services director, confirmed late Wednesday that a patient was presumptive positive for COVID-19 — meaning the state Department of Health and Environmental Control lab diagnosed the individual with the coronavirus, but it has not been confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The case was identified through the Fast Track system the hospital put in place to reduce exposure to the virus, Davis said.
She asked that anyone who thought they might have come in contact with coronavirus in the Abbeville area call Abbeville Area Medical Center at 864-366-5011 and hit 0 for the operator, or call their local provider.
This is the first COVID-19 case confirmed in the Lakelands.
