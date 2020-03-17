Lakelands students will be educated — predominately online — during the ordered closures of all South Carolina pre-K-12 schools, public colleges, universities and technical schools. The sweeping edict was part of
District 50 schoolsGreenwood County School District 50 middle and high school teachers will communicate with students on eLearning activities that will be accessible from Google Classroom on their Chromebooks. Hard copy instructional packets being available at elementary schools for K3-fifth-graders beginning on Wednesday.
During the closures, school administration and teachers will have virtual office hours to answer students’ questions via email or Google Classroom. Middle school and high school teachers and administrators will have office hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Elementary teachers and administrators will have office hours from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
A hotline number for technical support is available on the district’s website.
Abbeville County schoolsAbbeville County School District implemented alternate learning days while schools are closed. Students will complete educational activities outside of using resources provided by the school. The school will use alternate learning days as is appropriate and will decide if they use “consecutive days on a case-by-case basis.”
Teachers will provide books for students in pre-K-second grade. Students in grades 3-8 may use a fiction book, aligned to their reading level, checked out from their classroom or the school library. Students will complete one reading, math and social studies or science assignment each day. Students in grades 9-12 will receive work plan packets from their teachers and will complete work as directed. The school will provide you with information about websites and apps that have educational resources as well.
Students will return submit work within three days of returning to school after the last alternate learning day.
If a child does not have internet, ACSD has agreed with WCTel, their local communications provider, to establish mobile hotspots in the county.
Ninety Six schoolsGreenwood County School District 52 has applied for an e-learning voucher and is awaiting approval to ensure that students don’t lose any instructional days during this closure. Students and parents were informed about how instruction would continue. Teachers are working on instructional packets for students to complete during the closure.
Updates to the district’s coronavirus plan can be followed by clicking “Coronavirus information” on the district’s homepage, greenwood52.org
Teachers will maintain office hours to be available for students, and support staff will be on a rotation to assist with preparing and delivering meals.
Ware Shoals schoolsGreenwood County School District 51 will begin eLearning days on Thursday. During eLearning days, students will complete digital assignments given by their teachers and contact them during their office hours to determine what they must complete in order to meet attendance requirements. Students can return completed assignments to the teacher within five days of returning to school as an alternative to submitting online.
Pre-K-2 students will take home a packet with checklists, choice boards or a list of activities. Third- through eighth-grade students will complete 50-minute lessons that will be assigned in Schoology for ELA, math, science, and social studies. High schoolers will complete 30-minute lessons that will be assigned in Schoology for all credit-bearing courses, including PE, band and other electives. High school and middle school students complete lessons on their own schedule.
Virtual office hours to answer students’ questions via Schoology’s conferencing app, email or a classroom specific platform will be available. Middle school and high school teachers and administrators will have office hours from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 3-4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Elementary teachers and administrators will have office hours from 9-10:30 a.m. and 1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Free internet access is available, via the student network, is available from the parking area of each school.
Palmetto ChristianAmong Greenwood’s private schools, Palmetto Christian Academy of Greenwood will be closed through March 31. Teachers have a plan in place to continue instruction through online classes, and in the meantime all extracurricular activities are canceled.
“We will be sure the building is thoroughly cleaned before students return,” Head of School Dan Dickerson said in an update on the school’s website. “Please follow our social media accounts and check your email for updates as we go through this time in our history.”
Greenwood Christian SchoolAngel McAllister, head of Greenwood Christian School development and marketing office, said the private school has gone to eLearning as they remained closed until March 31. The school did have a regular full day yesterday so students could get their backpacks packed and clean out their lockers.
Teachers will utilize tutorial videos and RenWeb for lesson plans, quizzes and homework. McAllister and school administration have set expectations for the teachers, and they will be responsible for checking in with their students several times a day.
“Our teacher are definitely not on vacation,” McAllister said.
Teachers are expected to set up times with their students and parents during the closure. Teachers can be contacted by email, RenWeb and some by their personal cell phone numbers.
McAllister noted how this situation is “harder on teacher and students because of the degree of separation.”
About 99.9% of students at Greenwood Christian have internet access, but McAllister and school administration are aware of the students who do not have it. She shouted out WCFIBER who visited their school Tuesday and is setting hotspots for people around the community who may not have internet access.
Cambridge AcademyStudents came to Cambridge Academy Monday to pick up two weeks’ worth of supplies and assignments from teachers.
“Thank you for your patience as teachers worked hard today to gather assignments and communicate out expectations for students during our school closure,” Cambridge Academy’s Facebook page post said. “Now that student assignments and supplies have been picked up, our school (including offices) will be closed for not only social distancing, but also for our building to receive a deep cleaning.”
Teachers, administration and office staff will be available for communication via email during the closure. The school will send out more information and closure on their Facebook page and website.
