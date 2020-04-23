Short of having students spread out to the point that some would be standing in the corners of the room, there is no way to practice social distancing in a traditional classroom.
State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman listed that example, along with the close quarters of riding a bus, while explaining Wednesday why South Carolina is canceling in-person classes at public K-12 schools for the rest of the 2019-20 school year. Instead, students will finish the school year with at-home and digital instruction.
Gov. Henry McMaster said he’ll make it official next week in an executive order.
Steve Glenn, Greenwood County School District 50 superintendent, applauded the decision, especially as it gives administrators the direction they need in order to plan for the rest of the school year.
“We can truly put together some ideas and really start looking at it (ending the school year),” he said. “For us, the big thing is that we know without a shadow of a doubt that we’re finishing the year through e-learning and (instructional) packets.”
Ware Shoals school officials, however, were less enthusiastic that students wouldn’t be returning this year.
“Though disappointed, we understand the need to safeguard the health of our students and families,” a post on Greenwood County School District 51’s Facebook page said.
While private schools are not beholden to this order, Cambridge Academy Head of School Lori Anne Hagood said the school will continue virtual instruction for the remainder of its school year, which ends May 22.
Greenwood Christian School is taking this a few weeks at a time and hasn’t decided whether to return May 1 or continue with digital instruction, according to Angel McAllister, head of Greenwood Christian’s development and marketing office. The school’s board of directors and administration will meet in the coming days to come up with a plan to finish the school year.
“We don’t have a plan yet but they (the board of directors and administration) are staying in constant contact with each other,” McAllister said. “They’re going to assess the situation and continue to come up with plans as these circumstances change.”
While plans for graduation remain uncertain, most local schools will try to celebrate their seniors. Glenn listed graduation as District 50’s No. 1 concern and said he will reach out to principals, guidance counselors and seniors to decide how to move forward.
“I want to make it as normal as possible for our seniors, but we also have to abide by the guidelines that are put forth,” he said.
Abbeville County schools also plan to have graduation ceremonies. The plans are not finalized.
Cambridge has set a tentative date of June 26 for its graduation, but Hagood said that could change depending on the circumstances.
Administrators stressed that even though students won’t return to classrooms, instruction hasn’t stopped.
“Although the school doors remain closed, and at-home instruction has not stopped, it is imperative that we continue to prepare students for the next grade level, course, and post-graduation,” Abbeville County School District Superintendent Julie Fowler said.
District 51 shared a similar sentiment, while also thanking parents for their work.
“Thanks for being the parent and teacher,” the district said in a Facebook post. “We know it’s not easy!”
