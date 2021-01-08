You are the owner of this article.
Lakelands schools offer varied approaches to instruction during pandemic

Education

Schools and colleges across the Lakelands have varying procedures regarding operations because of high numbers of the novel coronavirus.

Greenwood County School District 50 will stick with its 5-day schedule with an option for virtual learning, and an option for A/B scheduling.

Greenwood County School District 51 is going fully virtual until further notice after the board approved the measure at a special called meeting. Greenwood County School District 52 trustees will vote on a similar plan Tuesday.

McCormick County schools returned to a hybrid model after winter break. Abbeville County School District is providing face-to-face instruction with an option for iTech, the district’s virtual learning option.

Greenwood Christian Academy is leaving it up to the parents whether students attend virtually or in person. Palmetto Christian Academy is open for face-to-face instruction, as is Cambridge Academy.

As for colleges in the area, Piedmont Technical College will move to online classes from Monday through Martin Luther King Jr. Day, with students returning to campus Jan. 19. Lander University is offering face-to-face, hybrid and online classes. Erskine College is offering face-to-face instruction with a limited number of courses online; capacity is at 50% and face coverings will be required.

Contact staff writer Megan Milligan at 864-943-5644 or follow her on Twitter @ij_megan.

Lakelands schools offer varied approaches to instruction during pandemic

