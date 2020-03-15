Gov. Henry McMaster has ordered all public South Carolina pre-K-12 schools to close for the remainder of the month in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Public colleges, universities and technical schools have also been ordered to close.
The state Board of Education’s social media accounts said it “will provide districts with guidance on remote instruction, food service and other services as they relate to the emergency closure.”
Lakelands public and private schools have made, or are developing, plans to educate and feed students during this period.
District 50 schoolsAll 240 Greenwood County School District 50 day employees, school and district-level administrators and any essential personnel who are contacted will report to work at their regular times on Monday, a release said. The schools will be open Monday for teachers to “retrieve essential items and materials.”
Elementary schools will have physical copies of instructional packets available on Wednesday. Middle and high school teachers will communicate with students on eLearning activities via Google Classroom on their students’ Chromebooks beginning Wednesday. Students can go to their home school by Wednesday, during normal school hours, to retrieve their Chromebook if needed.
Free bag breakfasts and lunches for K-12 students will be available through pick-up lines. Beginning Monday, meals will be distributed through pick-up lines outside of school buildings at Brewer Middle, Northside Middle and Westview Middle schools.
“We are committed to fully supporting both our staff and students during this unprecedented time,” Superintendent Steve Glenn said. “I know that our schools and community will work together to overcome these unforeseen challenges and obstacles. We will continue to communicate with our students, staff, and parents in the days ahead.”
District 50’s school board meeting will be limited to district staff and board members. The community can access the meeting via livestream on the district’s website.
Further updates will be posted on the district’s website and social media pages as well.
McCormick County schoolsMcCormick County School District students and faculty — through their modified year-round school calendar — are on a planned intercession until the end of March, interim Superintendent Betty Bagley said.
All programs have been canceled during the intercession for students who require remediation.
“The staff and I continue to plan in case schools are closed for an extended period of time,” Bagley said.
Ware Shoals schoolsGreenwood County School District 51’s staff worked over the weekend, and will report Monday to prepare learning materials, Superintendent Fay Sprouse said. The district will inform parents how to access learning materials.
Foodservice staff members plan to submit an application to the state department to continue preparing meals so the schools can make those available for students.
“As we finalize our plans for closure, we will share those with you,” Sprouse said
The district’s school board meeting for Monday has been canceled.
Ninety Six schoolsGreenwood County School District 52 staff began working on a plan for possible closures last week.
“We’re trying to get some work for kids to do while they’re out,” Superintendent Rex Ward said.
Ward and staff thought they had a couple of more days to plan, but they had to have an impromptu meeting Sunday afternoon to discuss eLearning options.
Ward said the district will have breakfast and lunch delivered to drop off locations throughout the district so they can “make sure kids are being fed.”
Abbeville County schoolsAbbeville County School District has not announced its plans for the remainder of March, but administrators have acknowledged the closures and will continue to update the public on the district’s website and Facebook page.
Greenwood Christian SchoolChris Jones, Greenwood Christian’s head of school, posted on the school’s Facebook page that “GCS will have school tomorrow (Monday) to help students plan for the next steps in distant learning.”
“We are coming with the idea that it is entirely possible that we will transition to eLearning for a length of time thereafter,” Jones added.
GCS advises students with illnesses to make plans to “pick up books/work in the afternoon or in the days to come.”
Office hours and teacher communication plans will be addressed when the school announces the exact plans for eLearning Monday. All activities at the school are canceled until further notice.
Cambridge AcademyLori Anne Hagood, Cambridge Academy’s head of school, posted on Facebook that the school “will suspend all regularly scheduled events including all classes, extracurricular activities, childcare and after school care” until March 31.
Students and their families can come to campus from 4-6 p.m. Monday “to get textbooks, and supplies out of desks, lockers or classrooms.”
Teachers will share two weeks of assignments for students to complete during the closure.
“We will be sending more information as it comes available,” the post said.
Palmetto Christian
AcademyPalmetto Christian Academy will be closed until March 31 and teachers already have a plan in place to continue lessons through online classes in their G-Suite accounts, the school said in a Facebook post.
Students will be sent instructions and codes to log in to their temporary virtual classroom.
“This is not the time for students to slack off with their classes,” the post said. “Grading will continue and they will continue to be responsible for classwork/homework assignments.”
Students will submit all work online.
The school advises that students get their books as they will not be in the office during the closure. All extracurricular activities will also be canceled.
“Continue to pray for our school, for our community, state and our nation as we ride out these unprecedented events,” the post said.
Piedmont TechIn-person classes at Piedmont Technical College have been canceled for the remainder of the month, but the school plans to transition to online course delivery in the coming days. Students should receive information about this on Monday.
All faculty, staff and employees should still report to work on Monday.