When Gov. Henry McMaster closed all public pre-K-12 schools in South Carolina, Lakelands school districts decided that feeding their students was a top priority. Since Gov. McMaster extended the school closings through April 30, Lakelands schools have continued to feed their students, and intend to do so for the foreseeable future.
Greenwood County School District 50 served 14,394 meals during the first week of the school closings, 23,802 the second week and 25,882 the third week. In total, the district has served 64,078 meals — consisting of both breakfasts and lunches — since the school closures. Monday marks the district’s first day of spring break, but their emergency feeding sites will remain open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Brewer, Northside, Westview Middle Schools and Lakeview Elementary School.
Greenwood County School District 51 has served 10,342 meals in the past 13 days. Superintendent Fay Sprouse and others, such as the Ware Shoals Hornet and cafeteria workers, delivered meals to children in their neighborhoods. Ware Shoals students also began spring break on Monday, and meal deliveries and pick-ups will continue through Wednesday. On Wednesday, three days of food will be distributed.
Abbeville County School District has served 18,688 breakfasts and 19,142 lunches, totaling 37,830 meals served. The district provided meals to students on Monday to last them through spring break. Beginning April 13, meals will be available each Monday and Wednesday through April 30 from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Abbeville High, Cherokee Trail Elementary, Diamond Hill Elementary, Dixie High, John C. Calhoun Elementary, Long Cane Primary, Westwood Elementary and Wright Middle.
Greenwood County School District 52 has served about 2,600 meals during the school closings. The district will provide meals three days per week during their spring break as normal. On Monday, each child receives two breakfasts, two lunches, and four containers of milk. On Wednesday, each child receives one breakfast, one lunch, and two containers of milk. On Thursday, each child receives the same amount of meals as on Monday. The community location pick-up spots remain the same.
McCormick County School District began distributing meals on March 30. The district delivered and gave out 3,644 meals through the course of the week. The district prepared a school site for car riders at the back of McCormick Elementary between the school and cafeteria, and a bus meal delivery system that begins riding to bus stops at 10 a.m. Routes operate three hours later than normal schedule, and students at the stop can pick up breakfast and lunch Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays during the closure. Students receive two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and Wednesdays, and one breakfast and one lunch on Fridays.
