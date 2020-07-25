Lakelands private schools weigh in on SAFE Grants

Gov. Henry McMaster announced this week the creation of Safe Access to Flexible Education Grants. The one-time, needs-based grants worth $6,500 will help or subsidize the 2020-21 tuition for eligible students at participating private, parochial or independent schools in the state. About 5,000 grants will be funded.
The grants will be funded by $32 million of CARE Act monies which were passed by the U.S. Congress, signed into law by President Donald Trump and allocated directly to each governor.
To be eligible for the grants, a student must be from a household with an adjusted gross income of 300% or less of the federal poverty level.
Lori Anne Hagood, Cambridge Academy’s head of school, said the grants will be helpful because they can give families an option they might not have had otherwise.
“We are excited that the SAFE Grants will help families who previously could not have afforded to attend independent schools now have the ability to make this choice,” she said. “Also, many of our current families have suffered because of COVID-19 and this will give them the opportunity to continue their enrollment at Cambridge.”
Cambridge Academy had about 260 students enrolled in the private school during the 2019-20 school year, and Hagood expects that number to remain about the same, but there might be a slight increase, she added.
Dan Dickerson, Palmetto Christian Academy’s head of school, said hearing about the SAFE Grants was wonderful news, not only for the students and families of Palmetto Christian Academy, but for all South Carolinians who will now have a choice about how their education dollars are spent.
“This means that families who need help paying for independent and private schooling will be able to obtain that help and will not be turned away because they cannot afford tuition,” he said. “We are excited about participating in the SAFE Grants program and will be encouraging our families to get their applications in as quickly as they possibly can.”
Chris Johns, Greenwood Christian School’s head of school, got authorization to complete the necessary application to accept SAFE Grant funding from the private school’s board of trustees Tuesday.
“Several of our GCS families have struggled since the COVID 19 pandemic turned many homes into offices and classrooms,” Johns said. “Some of our GCS parents were faced with layoffs or losing their jobs, so these grants are coming at an opportune time to potentially offer them some relief.”
Johns said re-enrollment and new students account for a high occupancy rate this school year.
“With all the social distancing practices we plan to follow, we have already reached capacity in many grades,” he said. “The grant money may not recruit many new students, but it certainly will help our current families.”
The status of the grants is currently up in the air because on Wednesday a state judge temporarily blocked McMaster’s plan to distribute the $32 million in COVID-19 pandemic relief funds.
The restraining order issued by Orangeburg County Circuit Court Judge Edgar Dickson follows a lawsuit filed Tuesday alleging that the distribution of the funds would go against the state Constitution, which prevents public dollars from directly benefiting religious or other private education institutions.
The suit names McMaster and the Palmetto Promise Institute as defendants. The plaintiff is identified as an Orangeburg County resident and taxpayer, Thomasena Adams.
The temporary order extends until July 29, and a hearing is scheduled.
