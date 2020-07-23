Lakelands private schools announce reopening plans for the 2020-21

Private schools in the Lakelands won’t necessarily follow public schools’ plans to reopen for the 2020-21 school year like they did when all pre-K-12 schools closed per Gov. Henry McMaster’s executive order in March.
Lori Anne Hagood, Cambridge Academy’s head of school, said the school’s size and the number of students make it a little bit easier to safely have five days of face-to-face learning and start Aug. 13.
Cambridge assembled a pandemic team to help formulate the school’s reopening plan. The team consisted of a doctor, a nurse practitioner, teachers and parents.
“We’ve been working on our plan all summer,” she added.
Other facets of Cambridge’s reopening plan include:
Limiting movement in the building.
Having three entrances for student arrivals.
Sending students directly to classrooms.
Implementing daily screenings for all faculty, staff and students.
Making masks optional, but recommending them in certain areas.
Staggering class changes for middle and upper school.
Sanitizing between class changes.
Limiting classes outside at the same time for recess.
Cambridge doesn’t have buses, so Hagood said that alleviates transportation issues. Also, at this time, no meals will be provided to students so they will have to bring their own food.
Dan Dickerson, Palmetto Christian’s head of school, served as the school’s pandemic coordinator and led its pandemic team.
Palmetto’s reopening plan will include signage provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention being placed in highly visible locations — including the school entrance, restrooms and above hand sanitizing stations. The signs will promote everyday protective measures and describe how to stop the spread of germs.
Hybrid learning models allowing for virtual learning will be available for high-risk students who might not be able to return to in-person instruction. Also, daily health checks — temperature scans and checks for exposure — will be conducted on students and staff upon arrival and any student who fails a daily check will be given a mask and isolated until they can be picked up. Any staff member who fails these checks will be sent home. All faculty and staff will be required to wear face shields.
The plan outlines other precautions and guidelines that pertain to:
Hygiene practices
Student desks and seating
Faculty training
Cleaning and sanitizing
Sharing materials
Classroom and hallway space limitations
Cafeteria and lunch programs
Visitors and field trips
School transportation
Parent communication
Isolation and quarantine
Recess
Physical education
Athletics
While Palmetto Christian will begin classes Aug. 13, Greenwood Christian School’s first day of classes will be Aug. 19.
Greenwood Christian answered frequently asked questions on the private school’s Facebook page Tuesday. The school said it intends to keep its current 2020-21 calendar in anticipation of a resurgence of COVID-19 in the winter. The school also said wearing masks will be optional, but will become mandatory for students in grades 4-12 and school employees if the need arises.
There will be several temperature check-in stations along drop-off routes, so students will be checked daily. The school recommends parents take their child’s temperature daily because they are still accountable for their children’s health.
The school said it will be intentional about handwashing and educating students about safety practices. The school will not be installing plexiglass like a lot of public schools plan on doing, and instead will establish personal space for students in their classrooms by arranging desks to observe social distancing practices.
Chris Johns, Greenwood Christian’s head of school, said on May 30 that the school’s goal is to resume traditional classroom teaching with a reasonable expectation of changes recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to ensure the safety of students and staff.
Line items the school noted in its May 30 school reopening newsletter included:
Managing symptoms for arrival and departure
Sanitation and personal protective equipment
Maximizing social distancing practices
Eliminate shared items and equipment
