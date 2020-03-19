Two days after the state Senate approved $45 million in emergency funding to combat the new coronavirus pandemic in South Carolina, House members are returning to vote on the measure.
“I don’t know specifics of the allocation. I’m sure DHEC is figuring out where to put the resources,” Rep. Craig Gagnon said Wednesday.
According to the Associated Press, the state Department of Health and Environmental Control plans to spend $15 million on additional employees and overtime, $15 million on protective equipment, $5 million on lab supplies and cleaning and $2.5 million on a public education campaign, among other items.
Gagnon expects the vote to be brief to fall in line with public health guidelines on the legislature convening.
“There’s going to be a skeleton crew on the House floor,” the Abbeville Republican said. “We’re going to meet just long enough to OK that money and adjourn. They say not to have more than 50 people in a space and we have 124.”
Regarding layoffs and unemployment, Gagnon said the state Employment Security Commission has issued information on COVID-19 and unemployment insurance benefits.
Gagnon, who is also a chiropractor, said his practice has been busy and implementing increased sanitization.
“I got a call from a constituent who is a barber asking if there is anything different he needs to be doing,” Gagnon said. “I called somebody with Labor Licensing and Regulation and they said guidelines are being developed for hairdressers and barbers. They’re working overtime to get a clamp on this thing and it’s very difficult.”
With the economic downturn, Gagnon said he’s not sure the state’s budget will have a surplus in 2021.
“Our revenues are definitely going to fall and there may be problems with the budget,” Gagnon said. “We have to balance the budget. We may be going back in July, August and September and cut the budget. Usually, the things that were added this year, because we anticipated a surplus, would be the first things cut back.”
Rep. John McCravy, R-Greenwood, echoed Gagnon’s budgetary concerns.
“I’d like to see us go back and look at and reconsider the budget,” he said. “Tourism is a huge part of our state’s economy, so I think we’ll have to go back and look at this.”
He said he was grateful for the state’s triple-A bond rating, but suspected the coronavirus will have a lasting and profound effect on the economy. That’s why he said he also thinks lawmakers will have to take action to protect restaurant workers.
While he hadn’t had the chance to look into the finer details of the governor’s emergency package, he said he would closely consider every detail.
“The state is doing what they can to help,” Rep. Anne Parks said.
