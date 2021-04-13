Lakelands hospitals unscathed by pause of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Health officials paused use of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after nearly 7 million doses were administered nationally, but few of those doses have made it to hospitals in Greenwood and Abbeville.
On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended pausing the use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine after six cases of a rare and severe type of blood clot in people who had received the vaccine. All six cases were women between ages 18 and 48, with symptoms developing 6-13 days after vaccination.
The state Department of Health and Environmental Control put a pause on distribution of this vaccine on Tuesday. State health officials said in a news release they’re working to reschedule or change planned vaccine events that were relying on this vaccine.
“We recognize that this will impact our current supply of vaccines across the state and we are waiting to hear more information from the federal government,” a DHEC news release said. “South Carolina, like most states, had been receiving a small amount of Janssen vaccine from the federal government — about 7,000 doses a week — compared to the more than 40,000 doses each of Pfizer and Moderna we receive each week.”
Self Regional Medical Center had requested doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine but hadn’t received any doses as of Tuesday. The hospital does have a supply of Pfizer doses and appointments available for scheduling online at selfregional.org/covid-vaccine-request-form, at mychart.selfregional.org, and by phone at 864-725-3555.
“We don’t see this pause for Johnson & Johnson affecting our vaccination efforts at this time,” said Dr. Matthew Logan, Self’s chief medical officer. “We will be watching these developments closely. If the science shows that we can proceed with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine safely, that would be very good news.”
Unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that must be stored at extremely low temperatures, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a single shot that can be stored at refrigerated temperatures. Logan said this makes mass vaccine outreach clinics much easier.
At Abbeville Area Medical Center, the Johnson & Johnson doses they have in stock have been put on hold per CDC recommendations, said AAMC Marketing, Foundation and Volunteer Services Director Meg Davis. The hospital was given 500 doses, and staff administered 280 to date. Davis said AAMC has ample supply of other vaccines to meet the demand.
To schedule a vaccine appointment at AAMC, email aahcvax@AbbevilleAreaMC.com, or call the appointment request line at 864-366-1647.