There’s not much room to stay 6 feet away from your coworkers if your office is an ambulance.
EMS workers every day are putting their well being on the line to continue providing the necessary medical intervention and transport services they’ve always been dedicated to. But now, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, their jobs come with unique stressors that have left nearly everyone in the field exhausted.
A normal day, before the coronavirus, would have EMS staff hopping in their elevators and responding to any call for aid without hesitancy. They rush to the scene to do as much good as soon as possible.
“The difference between then and now is there’s a virus out there killing people,” said Derek Olliver, Greenwood County’s EMS director. “Now there’s screening, putting on PPE, there’s a lot more prep.”
EMS staff are trying to restrict the number of people on a given call, so they’re no longer calling in firefighters for help. 911 dispatchers are helping screen calls by asking questions intended to find out if a caller has COVID-19 or has potentially been exposed to it, so staff can take the necessary precautions.
“We’re running a much slower entry now,” said Chris Doolittle, director of McCormick County’s EMS department. “That way we can go through the screening questions with them as well.”
There’s been increased training in when to use the various forms of protective equipment. If a patient does seem to be showing symptoms of COVID-19, EMS staff don’t transport them anywhere, and instead help get them in touch with a doctor to arrange a test for the illness, Doolittle said.
The added labor isn’t the hard part, Oliver said, it’s the “unseen fear” everyone feels, in all aspects of their lives.
“You turn on the TV, it’s there; you open a newspaper, it’s there,” he said. “There’s no escaping it.”
They decontaminate every vehicle after each call and treat everyone they encounter as if they have the virus. Staff members can wash their clothes at the EMS station before heading home, and before they hug their spouses or children, they first hop in the shower and scrub down.
“We understand it, everyone’s on edge,” Oliver said. “I’ve been completely impressed by our first responders. At any point, anyone could say ‘I’m done,’ and just stop, but they keep doing their jobs.”
They’re in it for the long haul — Abbeville EMS Director Will Blackwell said projections show the virus peaking at the end of April or early May, but the reality is even after this pandemic passes, it could happen again with a new virus.
“The biggest thing for me is making sure we keep everybody’s spirits up,” he said. “We will do everything within our power to make sure they are provided with the equipment they need to be safe.”
He said Abbeville County is setting things up so that if any EMS staff end up with the illness, they can be provided a place to stay while they recover, so they don’t have to take the illness home and risk exposing their families.
“All our staff are basically changing clothes outside their house, then going to the shower as soon as they’re home,” Doolittle said. “They have graciously accepted the challenge. Sure, we’ve got worries, but we’ve also got a job to do.”
