Young World Day Care in Clinton closed because an employee was diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. With Clinton only a 30-minute drive from Greenwood, day cares here have either decided to close or operate on a day-by-day basis.
Amanda Wideman, Shepherd’s Flock director, said the day care decided Friday will be its last day open for the month of April. The decision stemmed from a meeting with the church’s pastor, Wideman said. The day care will reevaluate opening or not, in conjunction with the school districts. Wideman said hearing President Trump warning Americans that the next three weeks will be the hardest period of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted the decision to close.
“We wanted to kind of give that time to air out a little bit and see where things are at,” she said.
Children’s Courtyard owner and director Leslie Pate said the day care was open as of Thursday, but they are “taking it day-by-day.” Enrollment has been lower than normal, but in comparison to when schools first began to close in March, the numbers are similar.
Sherri Qualls, Hickory Tickory Tots Learning assistant director, said the day care is “still trying to stay open.” The day care — in Laurens County — is requiring parents to drop off and pick up at the front door to keep as many people out of the building as possible. Temperatures checks are also being taken when children arrive the morning.
“We’re just trying to hang in there (and are) taking it day-by-day,” Qualls said.
Hickory Tickory Tots’ has about half of its normal enrollment because many parents have taken their children out since they aren’t working, or they have made other arrangements to keep their kids at home.
Sunshine House’s Wells Avenue and Calhoun Road locations are open now, but the day care’s Grace Street location is temporarily closed.
Greenwood Family YMCA has transitioned into a child care facility for children of health care workers and essential providers.
“This is our social responsibility,” Johnathan Bass, chief operating officer at Greenwood Family YMCA, said.
Protocol is very stringent, Bass said, as children are kept in small groups and supervised by full-time staff at all times.
Greenwood Family YMCA is open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.
While many day cares have closed around the state, Bass said the YMCA’s 82,000-square-foot building would allow for more children to come in. If the YMCA runs out of room, he said there are contingency plans to place kids in a couple of churches, and use the gymnastics center.
“Keeping this going (well be) very difficult and we’re going to need some support from the community to keep everybody working,” Bass said.
Gov. Henry McMaster said day care centers are needed for people that are still working, but as the novel coronavirus continues to spread, there is no clear picture of what the future might hold.
