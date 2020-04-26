Lakelands' COVID-19 case count jumps by 18 as Saluda County's tally rises

  • From staff reports
DHEC map

Saluda County reported seven additional cases on Sunday, increasing its six-day tally to 23 and nearly tripling the overall count there as the rural county of 20,000 hit 35 cumulative cases.

Because of its small size, the increase means Saluda County now has the eighth-highest number of cases per capita in South Carolina.

Laurens County also saw seven additional cases, while Abbeville County reported three more cases and Greenwood County had an additional case.

South Carolina reported 237 new cases of the novel coronavirus and eight additional deaths. Statewide, there have been 5,490 cumulative COVID-19 cases reported to date and 174 deaths. The state Department of Health and Environmental Control estimates about 73% of those diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered.

Cumulative case totals for Greenwood and surrounding counties are:

Abbeville — 27

Edgefield — 24 (1 death)

Greenwood — 44

Laurens — 29 (1 death)

McCormick — 6 (1 death)

Newberry — 23 (1 death)

Saluda — 35

Estimates for how many have recovered on a county level have not been released. Greenwood County officials think at least 16 county residents have recovered.

The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.

According to state data, nearly 1 in 4 patients were hospitalized when they tested positive for COVID-19, with positive cases spanning all ages.

As of Sunday, 50,761 COVID-19 tests have been completed on South Carolinians between public and private labs.

The state's health agency estimates there have been 39,214 total cases in the state, including among people who are asymptomatic or are awaiting test results.

