When Gov. Henry McMaster issued an executive order closing nonessential businesses, many were forced to close. However, more than 5,000 businesses have been able to seek clarification from the state Department of Commerce as to whether their business is deemed essential or nonessential.
Many small businesses in the Lakelands have applied for clarification and received an answer.
Carolina Liquidators in Greenwood was deemed an essential business April 5. Manager Chip Snelling said his store has a small customer load and they do sell some essentials, such as hardware, diapers and handicap equipment.
Furniture stores are also on the list of nonessential businesses. However, some have been allowed to remain open because they sell essential goods.
“We carry essential products in the way of bedding and medical-grade lift chairs and adjustable beds,” said Duke Parker, owner of Parker Furniture. “We also service retirement communities here who buy these products.”
Uniquely Yours Gifts and Embroidery was also deemed an essential business April 9.
“Embroidery and sewing are essential services,” said owner Shawn Anderson. “There is just no way to fill embroidery orders curbside; you have to be able to show people too many options.”
M and M Jewelry and Frills was also deemed essential because it is a monogram and embroidery company, which is allowable under the executive order, according to Alex Clark, director of marketing and communications for the Department of Commerce. All businesses the Index-Journal spoke with for this article said they were told to adhere to the strict CDC guidelines for social distancing.
The Elite Lounge was also deemed essential. It reported to the state Department of Commerce that it only provides meals to area factory workers between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.
As fitness centers and gyms have been ordered to close, The Body Shed has been deemed an essential business that can remain open. The operation has shifted to online virtual classes for members and no more than three people can come in at a time, Clark said.
Some businesses that appear on the list as essential have since closed.
The Labor of Love Thrift Store had been deemed essential April 1 but closed April 8 after the guidelines changed.
Some businesses are listed more than once.
The Alcoves of A Place of a Place for Us Ministries is listed twice, first as nonessential and secondly as essential.
Tammie Price, founder of The Alcoves, said the communication that they have received from the Commerce Department indicated they are nonessential. She said the building is closed to the public, but orders are being fulfilled curbside.
The Department of Commerce said the first request from The Alcoves was as a retail store, but in the second request, The Alcoves asked if it could operate using curbside pickup, online sales and delivery.
Their second request was granted because those services are allowable under the executive order, Clark said.
The Department of Commerce keeps a list of businesses seeking clarification on its website. The list is updated 9 a.m. daily.
