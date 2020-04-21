Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center is now on quarantine lockdown after a second inmate tested positive for COVID-19, officials announced Tuesday evening.
Tuesday’s diagnosis came two days after a 69-year-old inmate at Kirkland tested positive for COVID-19. The inmate, who is serving a life sentence and has preexisting conditions, was put in isolation when he was tested on Friday and was hospitalized by Sunday.
The facility houses more than 1,600 inmates, along with the agency’s main hospital for men and its psychiatric hospital, and also serves as the admissions point for new male inmates.
Because the Columbia-based prison is the entry point for men entering the state prison system, no new male inmates will be admitted to the state Department of Corrections for the next two weeks. Prison officials said county jails have been notified.
Women enter the system at Camille Graham Correctional and are not affected.
As of Tuesday, 36 prison workers have tested positive for the virus, including three at Kirkland, and one has died. In the Lakelands, an employee at McCormick Correctional has tested positive for COVID-19. No other inmates have tested positive.
To reduce the risk of infection to inmates and staff, the agency suspended visitation and has allowed only essential staff into its facilities in recent weeks. The agency has provided each employee and inmate with two masks and officials are encouraging them to wear them in an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19. People working the front entries at prisons are wearing surgical masks, face shields and gloves.
In addition to the other screenings performed while entering a prison, officers have had their temperatures checked to make sure they don’t have fevers. Anyone who shows signs they might be infected is denied entrance.
Any employee suspected who came into close contact with a COVID-19 patient self-monitors at home for 14 days, while inmates with close contact are quarantined for 14 days.
In the federal system, COVID-19 is sweeping through some prisons. Systemwide, 540 inmates and 323 staff members have tested positive while 23 inmates have died.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
