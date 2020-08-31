‘Keep it Safe’: Lakeview music teacher creates TikTok-inspired COVID-19 safety video

Only five Greenwood County School District 50 employees knew Jason Derulo and Jawsh 685’s song “Savage Love,” which became popular on the video-sharing social networking service TikTok, Kayla Beard said.
The music teacher at Lakeview Elementary not only knew the song, but she had the idea to remix it and film a COVID-19 safety video that would coincide with her version, titled “Keep it Safe.”
The idea originated from a text message Beard received from Merrywood Elementary nurse Beth Newton, in which she asked if the music teacher would be willing to make a song for the kids on behalf of the district’s nurses.
Beard initially did not know what type of song to write, but when Newton said she wanted an upbeat and kid-centric tune, “Savage Love” popped into her mind.
“I thought of ‘Savage Love’ because it’s a popular song on the radio right now, and I’ve seen a ton of TikToks on it, so I rewrote the words,” she said. “I got excited the more I wrote.”
While Beard wrote “Keep it Safe,” Director of Elementary Education Alyson Perrin emailed her to do a video for younger kids that demonstrated how to wear face masks correctly. Beard decided to kill two birds with one stone and make a video to go along with her song.
Perrin’s request led to Beard texting Johnathan Graves, director of communications, about getting district personnel in the video.
“I kind of just played around with it,” Beard said. “It became something I was instantly proud of.”
Beard recorded the song in her home office, which has a sound system and recording equipment inside of it. Her husband, Cody, is a trumpeter so they both used the equipment quite a bit during quarantine, she said.
Once Beard recorded the song, she took a video of all the nurses and district personnel dancing to it. She isn’t in the video, but she was the brains and songstress behind the making of it, she said.
The nurses and district personnel seen in the video were initially hesitant to participate because they did not know what to expect. Beard promised to walk them all through it. She recalled Chad Evans, the director of evaluation, seeing her at the district’s office and saying, “Oh my goodness what are you about to have me doing Kayla?”
“He knew something was up because I was there,” Beard said.
All in all, Beard said everyone involved was awesome! She appreciated those that shared the video too. She posted it on both her and the district’s YouTube channel, and from there, people began liking and reposting it all over Facebook. She has even had teachers that taught her when she was a student in the district reach out to tell her that they can’t get the song out of their heads. The kids love the song as well, she said.
Beard agreed to write the song and film the video because she wanted to provide some light in this time of darkness and uncertainty. She also enjoys writing and singing songs. She even wrote some raps for children over quarantine because she wanted to share her love of music with them. She remembered when she was a kid and would hear songs or melodies that helped her remember things in school like prepositions, verbs and historical facts.
“I would always put it to a tune and I never forgot it,” she said. “To this day, I can tell you all I learned back then.”
Beard wanted her students to have a tune stuck in their head that would remind them how to wear their masks correctly. In the video, she not only shows her students how to wear their masks, but she pulls out a tape measurer and shows them what six feet away looks like.
“A lot of our kids don’t know how far that is,” she said. “I thought it would be a way to give them a little guidance in a lighthearted and fun way, especially since they are coming back to school with so many unknowns right now.”
Since “Keep it Safe” seems to be a hit, Beard hasn’t ruled out the possibility of making another song and video. She loves to see the smiles on peoples’ faces when they react to the video for the first time.
“I don’t mind doing another one at all,” she said. “Stay tuned.”
