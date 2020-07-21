You are the owner of this article.
Kay Jewelers in Greenwood to reopen Wednesday

Kay Jewelers
Kay Jewelers is reopening its Greenwood Mall location.

 JAMES HICKS | INDEX-JOURNAL

After being closed since March, Kay Jewelers at Greenwood Mall will reopen its doors Wednesday.

Its hours will be 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and it will allow only seven people in the store at a time, including staff, according to Roderick Prince, former manager of the Greenwood location. He now manages Kay Jewelers in Simpsonville.

“We have to do full sanitization,” Prince said. “We have to do that between customers.”

Customers will be required to wear masks while in the store, he said — a policy in all Kay Jewelers locations.

Prince also said repair operations will resume in a few weeks, but he did not know a date.

Greenwood's Kay Jewelers has been closed since March 22. The company is slowly reopening stores after closing them because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

