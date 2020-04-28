‘Just doing my job’: Newberry nurse, Lander professor is on the front line against COVID-19

When Nurse Ashley Lee walks into Newberry County Memorial Hospital and suits-up for work, she doesn’t see herself as a hero.
Superheroes in pop culture traditionally don masks, gloves and other personal protective gear to assist them in warding off potential dangers that could affect the innocent people they serve. She and other health care professionals are being seen as real-life superheroes during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and even if they don’t see it, they continue to suit-up and ward off the danger that is the new coronavirus.
Lee admits that being a nurse during the COVID-19 pandemic is scary sometimes, especially when taking care of a patient who has tested positive for the virus. As an assistant professor in the William Preston Turner School of Nursing at Lander University, she teaches her students to “be prepared for anything that walks through the door.”
A part of being prepared is wearing the necessary protective gear, and with the new coronavirus being a highly contagious respiratory sickness, Lee is required to wear a surgical mask all day. She hates wearing the mask because it is hot underneath it, and it involves her doing a lot of talking and expressing with her eyes.
“I feel like I talk with all of me, so it’s hard to cover up my mouth,” she said.
Lee empathizes with families during the COVID-19 pandemic because they are prohibited from visiting their sick relatives. She works in the ICU, so most of her patients are critically ill. She has to talk on the phone with patients’ family members and describe the status of their loved ones to them.
“That’s something that I never had to do before because I’ve always been in a situation where families can come and visit,” she said.
Lee also had to become accustomed to teaching online, and while challenging, she commended her students for being flexible and rising to the occasion.
Noting the amount of publicity nurses and health care professionals are receiving, Lee compares this to the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks. She said the country coming together and the outpouring of love and support the military received during Sept. 11 reminded her of how the country is showing a similar level of admiration to health care providers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“There’s just all this love that’s pouring out to us, and I love it,” she said. “I also feel like I’m just doing my job.”
Every hero has an origin story, and for Lee, it began in high school with a biology professor who said she couldn’t be a nurse because she refused to give a sea urchin a shot. From that point on, she dedicated herself to not only proving her professor wrong, but also to developing her craft. She has now been a nurse for almost 21 years and taught nursing at Lander for nine and a half years.
“Unfortunately for my biological children, I do nursing better than I mom, better than I wife — better than pretty much anything,” she said. “Being a nurse is magical, and it’s just an honor that people allow me to be in their lives in that moment. I feel that way about teaching too, I mean students allow me to go to with them on their journey to learning how to be a hero. There’s nothing better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.