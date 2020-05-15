Just announced: 2020 SC Festival of Stars in Ninety Six to be fireworks only

Mayor Mike Rowe and the Town of Ninety Six announced Friday the 2020 South Carolina Festival of Stars will be a patriotic fireworks show only, to begin at about 9:45 p.m. June 27, with a rain date set for Sept. 5.
The decision to not have vendors, live entertainment or amusement rides was made because of the COVID-19 pandemic and "these uncertain times," according to a notification sent via email.
Social distancing, with people spaced six to eight feet apart, and groups of no more than eight people gathered will be required.
Attendance following social distancing guidelines with viewing via golf car or motor vehicle is permitted. Those who can view the fireworks from home are encouraged to do so. The town park and the JC Boozer complex will be closed during the fireworks display.
A fundraising campaign, "$96 for 96" is in progress to fund the fireworks display, which costs more than $13,000. Donations may be made in honor or in memory of military veterans. Checks may be made payable to Town of 96 Fireworks. Donations may be made at the Ninety Six Town Hall dropbox or drive-thru. Contributions may also be mailed: SC Festival Stars Fireworks, Town of Ninety Six, PO Box 8, Ninety Six, SC 29666.
