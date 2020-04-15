A Greenwood tow truck operator who pleaded guilty to involvement with a top-level drug ring has been released on bond because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Christopher Jerome Cunningham, 39, requested bond while awaiting sentencing in the case because he has underlying medical conditions that make him more at risk for serious illness should he contract COVID-19, which the court verified through jail medical records.
The new coronavirus causes minor to moderate symptoms in most patients but some experience serious illness, such as pneumonia, or even death. Those most at risk for serious illness are those who are older or have certain medical problems.
In arguing against bond, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of South Carolina noted there are no known cases of COVID-19 at the Spartanburg County jail and pointed to preventative measures the facility was taking to prevent the spread of the virus.
However, U.S. District Judge Donald C. Coggins Jr. thought the high likelihood that Cunningham could have serious complications if he contracts COVID-19 along with the difficulty in preventing the virus' spread in a jail or prison warranted granting him bond.
"Strictly following the CDC guidelines for 'social distancing' and handwashing is difficult for any individual with an underlying disease; however, it is nearly impossible for individuals who are incarcerated," Coggins wrote in an opinion and order issued last week. "Jails and prisons, by their very nature, place inmates in close quarters with limited abilities to self-quarantine. Moreover, the close quarters in correctional facilities make the spread of COVID-19 likely if an inmate or staff member is infected. ... Local and national news outlets are replete with stories of inmates infected with COVID-19 who are unable to be quarantined, be tested, or seek rapid medical attention."
As of Wednesday morning, 29 employees had tested positive for COVID-19 within the state Department of Corrections, while the Federal Bureau of Prisons had 446 inmates and 248 staff members had contracted the fast-spreading respiratory virus. One state prison worker has died of COVID-19, while the disease has been linked to the deaths of 20 federal inmates and 13 federal prison workers.
Cunningham pleaded guilty in September and was scheduled to be sentenced last month, but the hearing was canceled because of the pandemic. Sentencing guidelines suggest an 87-108 month prison term for the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin conviction, but Cunningham has asked for a downward variance for a four-year sentence.
While defendants are seldom allowed bond between a guilty plea or verdict and sentencing, Coggins pointed to the "well-documented preexisting conditions that Defendant has, which make him far more likely to develop serious complications if he is infected."
"The Court finds that Defendant's situation is clearly out of the ordinary, uncommon, and rare," Coggins wrote. "While the 'exceptional reasons' exception to the MDA should be employed sparingly, Defendant has met his burden under the unique circumstances of this case given his significant risk for developing serious complications if he is infected with COVID-19."
Coggins set bond at $50,000 and ordered GPS monitoring and home incarceration. He forbade Cunningham from leaving the house except for medical emergencies and scheduled court appearances.
Bond will be revisited once the pandemic has ended.
Including Cunningham, 12 people have pleaded guilty in connection to the case and a 13th defendant has entered a pretrial diversion program. Only one has been sentenced.
The investigation traces its roots to a series of drug buys in October 2017.
In a joint investigation, Greenwood police and State Law Enforcement Division officers bought more than 300 fentanyl pills across five controlled purchases. Investigating the source for those pills led to what U.S. Drug Enforcement agents thought was a “drug trafficking organization.”
“Based on law enforcement sources of information, confidential source information, undercover law enforcement operations and an ongoing financial investigation, local law enforcement identified” four Greenwood-connected people “as distributors of significant quantities of cocaine and heroin and fentanyl,” prosecutors wrote in a motion for pretrial detention order. Greenwood police said once they understood the scope of the operation, they referred the case to the DEA.
Court documents detail investigators tapping phones, planting a surveillance camera and undercover agents posing as representatives of a Mexican drug cartel while gathering the evidence used to indict 11 people in February 2019, with two additional people being charged through a 46-count superseding indictment handed up in May.
While in custody, prosecutors said McGowan was recorded offering his cellmate $10,000 to kill the prosecutor and a witness. He confessed to the plot to the FBI.
Prosecutors say investigators seized more than 20 kilograms of heroin during the investigation.
